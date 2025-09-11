William Hardrick’s Impact On The Governors

Austin Peay State University’s football team beat Middle Tennessee State University on Aug. 30, 34-14. Following the win, the entire team ate at Waffle House the next day. The team decided on Waffle House because it was the birthday of former teammate William Hardrick, and he loved Waffle House.

Over the summer, APSU suffered a tragic loss of an incoming football transfer player. His name was William Hardrick, originally from Adamsville, Alabama. He passed away following a crash on I-65 involving a drunk driver. Before transferring to APSU, Hardrick attended Mississippi State University and Miami University of Ohio.

Hardrick immediately impacted campus and the football team by having a contagious love for life, enough so that the entire team eats at Waffle House after a historic second FBS victory.

“Will had a way that whatever we were doing—it could be a really difficult lift in the weight room or a hard practice— he enjoyed every second of it and had a tremendous perspective and appreciation for the moment and made the most out of anything he was doing,” said the head coach, Jeff Farris.

Hardrick’s path was not easy, according to Farris; however, he made the most out of every day with a smile on his face.

“He was going to make everyone better,” said Farris. “I remember we had a really difficult lift after spring practice, and the guys were doing wall sits, and Will was like, ‘Get down here with me’ against the strength coaches on the wall. Everybody’s working harder than they ever had in their lives, but they’re also having more fun than they ever had in their lives.”

Farris went on to describe the legacy that Hardrick left on the team.

“He got everybody in the organization to invest more than they ever have, without even realizing it—because they were enjoying every second of it— because we love being around each other. We miss him every day. He was the absolute best,” said Farris.

William Hardrick’s impact on the Governor’s football program still lingers today. So far this season, the Governors are 1-1 following a dominant win against Middle Tennessee and a 28-6 loss to the University of Georgia. The last time Georgia was held below 30 points at home was a loss to the University of South Carolina on Oct. 12, 2019.

The Governors turn all focus towards Morehead State University for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 13.