The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Math Picnic Equals Fun Time

Cameron Tillett
September 5, 2025
Alysia Norales
The Galois Math Club is dedicated to making mathematics fun and accessible.

No textbooks were in sight at the Austin Peay State University Department of Mathematics & Statistics Welcome Picnic. Organized by the Galois Math Club at APSU, the event brought together students and faculty who share a passion for mathematics for an evening of socializing, snacks and outdoor games.

Named after the French mathematician, the Galois Math Club is a student-led organization dedicated to making math fun, engaging and accessible to everyone.

“There may be a challenge [to math], but there’s a reward, too. And there’s a beauty in it. At a certain point, you start seeing math as not just calculations, but the study of structure and patterns and nature,” said Nicholas Kirby, professor and Galois Math Club Advisor.

Whether you’re a math major or simply enjoy a good puzzle now and then, the club welcomes students of all majors and levels of appreciation for mathematics. The Galois Math Club offers a great way to connect with others, challenge your thinking, and enjoy math in a relaxed and social environment.

“Anyone can major in math. It’s just that you might have to take a few more preliminary courses—and every science relies on math. So if you want to be a science or engineering major, you still have to have a strong understanding of math because we support them. They can’t exist without us,” said Jackie Vogel, Chair of the Department of Mathematics & Statistics.

The Galois Math Club meets on Thursdays at 4 p.m. in the Maynard Building, beginning on Sept. 11. They will also be at a table at the upcoming CoSTEM Academic Rush Event, greeting students and attendees.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Panelists answer questions from students during the PoliTalk event at the Morgan University Center Ballroom at Austin Peay State University on Sept. 9, 2025.
Poli-Talk Brings Local Leaders to APSU
APSU suffered the tragic loss of an incoming football transfer player, William Hardrick, following a crash on I-65 involving a drunk driver.
William Hardrick's Impact On The Governors
Opening slide for the program release of the 2025/26 APSU CECA event
APSU CECA Announces Fall Programs
The Banned book club's flyer with a 5 paged double-sided list of banned books.
Controversial Reads: Inside the Banned Book Club
Junior defender Anna Drexel pushes the pace as the Govs take a tough loss to the Mocs 1-0 on Aug. 28, 2025, at Morgan Bros Field.
Late Goal Drops Lady Govs in Home Opener
J.S. Bertoni, a student at Austin Peay who bought a cheap accordion after wanting one for a while, plays for passing students as they walk to class on Aug. 26, 2025.
PHOTOS - Accordion Man Entertains Campus On First Day Of Classes