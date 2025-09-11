Math Picnic Equals Fun Time

No textbooks were in sight at the Austin Peay State University Department of Mathematics & Statistics Welcome Picnic. Organized by the Galois Math Club at APSU, the event brought together students and faculty who share a passion for mathematics for an evening of socializing, snacks and outdoor games.

Named after the French mathematician, the Galois Math Club is a student-led organization dedicated to making math fun, engaging and accessible to everyone.

“There may be a challenge [to math], but there’s a reward, too. And there’s a beauty in it. At a certain point, you start seeing math as not just calculations, but the study of structure and patterns and nature,” said Nicholas Kirby, professor and Galois Math Club Advisor.

Whether you’re a math major or simply enjoy a good puzzle now and then, the club welcomes students of all majors and levels of appreciation for mathematics. The Galois Math Club offers a great way to connect with others, challenge your thinking, and enjoy math in a relaxed and social environment.

“Anyone can major in math. It’s just that you might have to take a few more preliminary courses—and every science relies on math. So if you want to be a science or engineering major, you still have to have a strong understanding of math because we support them. They can’t exist without us,” said Jackie Vogel, Chair of the Department of Mathematics & Statistics.

The Galois Math Club meets on Thursdays at 4 p.m. in the Maynard Building, beginning on Sept. 11. They will also be at a table at the upcoming CoSTEM Academic Rush Event, greeting students and attendees.