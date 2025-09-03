Govs Volleyball Battles Through Stacheville Challenge

Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team opened the 2025 season in Clarksville, hosting the Stacheville Challenge on Aug. 29–30 inside the Winfield Dunn Center. Under first-year head coach Evan Amstutz, the Governors battled through three matches in two days, but came up short against Murray State, Xavier and Tennessee Tech.

The Govs (0–3) opened play Friday afternoon against Murray State, dropping a four-set match (21–25, 18–25, 27–25, 18–25). Sophomores Nya Browne and Dani Kopacz paced the offense with career-high 11-kill performances, while Browne hit .579 with four blocks. Setter Gianna Tagoa’i dished out 27 assists, and libero Reagan Anderson anchored the back row with 19 digs.

In their nightcap against Xavier, the Governors flashed resiliency but ultimately fell in four sets (19–25, 25–11, 21–25, 20–25). Outside hitter Taly Cloyd led the way with 13 kills, while Kopacz added nine. Anderson turned in a career-high 22 digs, and freshman Addi Hultquist delivered a spark at the service line with six aces, the most by a Gov in a match since 2022.

Austin Peay wrapped up the weekend Saturday in a five-set thriller against Tennessee Tech, pushing the Golden Eagles to the limit before falling (23–25, 25–21, 22–25, 25–15, 15–12). Reaghan Larkin posted career highs with nine kills and five blocks, while Sarah Butler added a career-best 16 assists. Anderson capped off her strong tournament with 17 digs, bringing her weekend total to 58.

Though the Govs left the Stacheville Challenge without a win, Amstutz’s squad showed flashes of promise with multiple career-best outings and competitive stretches against all three opponents. Austin Peay now turns its attention to the Billiken Invitational, Sept. 5–6, in St. Louis, Missouri.