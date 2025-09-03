The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay Upsets MTSU For First FBS Win Since 1987

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
August 31, 2025
Knox Rivers, APSU Athletics
An Austin Peay player celebrates on the field during the Governors’ 34-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Johnny Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro. The win marked just the second time in program history that Austin Peay has defeated an FBS opponent, and the first since topping Kansas State in 1987.

Austin Peay State University defeated Middle Tennessee State University, 34-14, on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, earning its first win over an FBS opponent in 38 years and snapping a decades-long losing streak in the series.

The Governors (1-0) opened the 2025 season by upsetting the Blue Raiders (0-1). Austin Peay never trailed after jumping out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead. It was Austin Peay’s first win over Middle Tennessee since 1986.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, Austin Peay maintained at least a 10-point advantage throughout the game, outgaining Middle Tennessee (0-1) 341-153 in total yardage and holding the Blue Raiders to 0-for-12 on third-down conversions.

Redshirted sophomore quarterback Chris Parson threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns in his APSU debut and added 34 rushing yards. Graduate quarterback Austin Smith added 51 passing yards and ran in the final touchdown of the game on a 2-yard quarterback rush early in the fourth quarter.

Shemar Kirk, a redshirted senior, led all receivers with 69 yards on three catches — each directly setting up an APSU touchdown. His first catch led to the game’s opening score, and his final two receptions were followed by touchdowns on the next play.

Kicker Carson Smith, a redshirt senior, connected on both of his field goal attempts in the third quarter, hitting from 40 and 36 yards out to extend the Govs’ lead and keep momentum on Austin Peay’s side.

The final scoring drive was set up by a 55-yard punt return from Javious Bond, which gave the Govs a short field. Austin Smith finished that possession with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 34-14.

Defensively, the Governors held MTSU to 0-for-12 on third down and limited the Blue Raiders to -14 rushing yards in the second half, aided by four sacks. Junior  Ellis Jr. led the Govs with six tackles and three pass breakups, while TJ Cox Jr. recorded a career-high 1.5 sacks.

Austin Peay will be back in action on Sept. 6 at Sanford Stadium in Athens to face off against  No. 4 Georgia. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m., with streaming available on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

