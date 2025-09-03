Late Goal Drops Lady Govs in Home Opener

Austin Peay State University’s women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Chattanooga after a tightly contested match Thursday night at Morgan Bros. Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Both teams battled through a physical and defensive game, with Chattanooga holding a 19-5 shot advantage and pressing throughout. The breakthrough came in the 79th minute when Chattanooga’s Nicole Solete headed in a cross from Carmya Mastrangelo, sealing the match for the Mocs.

Junior keeper Lauryn Berry made six saves, bringing her career total to 103 and moving her into 10th all-time in program history.

Lindsey Arnold, McKenna Hogan and Kasidy Schenk each played the full 90 minutes. Arnold and Kylie Brandes recorded the only two shots on goal for the Govs, while Paige Chrustowski led the team with two total shots.

Now 4-1 on the season, Austin Peay returns to action Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. when they host Evansville at Morgan Bros. Field here in Clarksville.