The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Preview: Two Former OVC Rivals Meet Again

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
August 30, 2025
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University running back La’Vell Wright looks to get past this Abilene Christian defender Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
  1. Austin Peay State University will go head-to-head with former Ohio Valley Conference rival Middle Tennessee State University this Saturday. With both teams coming off rough seasons, both the Govs and Blue Raiders look to start the 2025 campaign with a tally in the win column. This will be the 54th meeting between the two schools, with the Blue Raiders leading the series, 39-12-2. This also marks the first time these foes have squared off in 15 years.

There are a few players to keep an eye on the Blue Raider side of the ball, and the biggest is starting quarterback Nicholas Vattiato. Vattiato was named to the 2025 CUSA Preseason, Wuerffel Trophy, Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch lists. Last season, Vattiato led the Blue Raiders offense to a final ranking of fourth in total offense and second in passing offense; however, scoring points was the biggest problem. On the defensive side of the ball, two players to keep an eye on are linebacker Parker Hughes, who was one of the team’s top tacklers, recording 69 tackles last season. The second is defensive lineman Anthony Bynum also led the team with six and a half tackles for losses and had two and a half sacks.

One Gov to keep an eye on will be the former four-star and transfer from Mississippi State University, quarterback Chris Parson. Parson didn’t do much in his time at Mississippi State; however, he beat out Austin Smith from last year, who became the ninth 2,000+ yard passer in Austin Peay history. Smith threw for a total of 2,354 yards and 15 touchdowns. Another Gov to keep an eye on is redshirt senior defensive lineman Davion Hood, who recorded 27 tackles, seven tackles for losses, and two and a half sacks in his first season as a Gov last year. Also, keep an eye on graduate linebacker transfer Will Middleton, who has recorded 191 tackles at the FCS level in three total years.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
An Austin Peay player celebrates on the field during the Governors’ 34-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Johnny Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro. The win marked just the second time in program history that Austin Peay has defeated an FBS opponent, and the first since topping Kansas State in 1987.
Austin Peay Upsets MTSU For First FBS Win Since 1987
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
The Austin Peay State University football team fell to Eastern Kentucky 30-27 in an overtime thriller Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Austin Peay Loses In An Overtime Thriller Against Conference Rival EKU
Austin Peay State University running back La'Vell Wright looks to get past this Abilene Christian defender Saturday at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Governors Suffer Tough Home Loss To Abilene Christian
Austin Peay State University running back O'Shaan Allison (0) led the Governors with 91 yards on 15 carries in a win over West Georgia in recent game action. This week, APSU plays at Utah Tech.
Preview: Governors Go West To Take On Utah Tech
Austin Peay State University running back Courtland Simmons reacts after huge gain against the West Georgia Wolves Saturday afternoon.
Austin Peay State University Rallies Late For Win Against Wolves
More in Sports
Austin Peay celebrates a point during the Stacheville Challenge at the Winfield Dunn Center, where the Governors battled Murray State, Xavier and Tennessee Tech to open the 2025 season.
Govs Volleyball Battles Through Stacheville Challenge
Junior defender Anna Drexel pushes the pace as the Govs take a tough loss to the Mocs 1-0 on Aug. 28, 2025, at Morgan Bros Field.
Late Goal Drops Lady Govs in Home Opener
Austin Peay volleyball players gather in a huddle during their 4-1 exhibition win over Tusculum at the Winfield Dunn Center on Sunday.
Govs Volleyball Tops Tusculum 4-1 in Season Opener
Gerald Harrison leaves his legacy behind at Austin Peay State University to move on to Marshall University.
Gerald Harrison Accepts New Position At Marshall University
Austin Peay State University guard/forward Terry Taylor taking a midrange shot against Eastern Kentucky University in the 2021 OVC tournament.
Former Governor Wins G League Championship
Austin Peay State University freshman outfielder Kam Moore got ready to steal.
Governors Drop First ASUN Series of Season to Central Arkansas