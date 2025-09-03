Preview: Two Former OVC Rivals Meet Again

Austin Peay State University will go head-to-head with former Ohio Valley Conference rival Middle Tennessee State University this Saturday. With both teams coming off rough seasons, both the Govs and Blue Raiders look to start the 2025 campaign with a tally in the win column. This will be the 54th meeting between the two schools, with the Blue Raiders leading the series, 39-12-2. This also marks the first time these foes have squared off in 15 years.

There are a few players to keep an eye on the Blue Raider side of the ball, and the biggest is starting quarterback Nicholas Vattiato. Vattiato was named to the 2025 CUSA Preseason, Wuerffel Trophy, Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch lists. Last season, Vattiato led the Blue Raiders offense to a final ranking of fourth in total offense and second in passing offense; however, scoring points was the biggest problem. On the defensive side of the ball, two players to keep an eye on are linebacker Parker Hughes, who was one of the team’s top tacklers, recording 69 tackles last season. The second is defensive lineman Anthony Bynum also led the team with six and a half tackles for losses and had two and a half sacks.

One Gov to keep an eye on will be the former four-star and transfer from Mississippi State University, quarterback Chris Parson. Parson didn’t do much in his time at Mississippi State; however, he beat out Austin Smith from last year, who became the ninth 2,000+ yard passer in Austin Peay history. Smith threw for a total of 2,354 yards and 15 touchdowns. Another Gov to keep an eye on is redshirt senior defensive lineman Davion Hood, who recorded 27 tackles, seven tackles for losses, and two and a half sacks in his first season as a Gov last year. Also, keep an eye on graduate linebacker transfer Will Middleton, who has recorded 191 tackles at the FCS level in three total years.