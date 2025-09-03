The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Transformative Efforts: Valley Brook Park Clean-Up

Jenna Kester
August 28, 2025
Jenna Kester
Students worked in a collaborative effort to clean up the Valley Brook Park on Aug. 25 for Peayple in the Community.

In October 2023, APSU introduced its first Peayple in the Community Day. This was a day designed for APSU students, faculty and staff to volunteer in the Clarksville community.

By having Peayple in the Community Day, local organizations are able to get some extra help and allow students to gain not only more learning opportunities, but also get their volunteer hours in. 

Since the first Peayple in the Community day, it has been a success every year, and on Aug. 25th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., APSU held their third annual community day.

With groups going to animal care and control, organizations in Nashville, parks and some staying on campus, each location was a success. One of the locations a group of students went to was Valley Brook Park. 

Valley Brook Park is located at 213 Crossland Ave, Clarksville, TN 37040,  just a 5-minute drive from campus and one of the many nearby parks near campus that had groups with different goals for each.

The group of students and faculty at Valley Brook focused on cleaning up trees and pulling weeds from old garden areas in the field beside the park, and their efforts were successful. The volunteer group was able to work together to make it easier for the trees to continue to grow and for visitors to enjoy them. 

 

