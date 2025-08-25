The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

APSU Community Mourns Alumnus Malik Taylor

Anabelle Coker
August 25, 2025
APSU Public Relations
The APSU community mourns the loss of alumnus Malik Taylor, a 2020 business administration graduate, after a fatal car crash.

The Austin Peay State University community was recently shaken by the passing of alumnus Malik Taylor. Taylor was a 28-year-old business administration graduate who not only left his legacy in the APSU community, but in the YouTube and TikTok community as well.

In his time at Austin Peay, Taylor was an active member of the College of Business, the Zeta Phi chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi and the Tau Phi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

His brothers in Alpha Kappa Psi described Taylor as “a light to everyone— always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered.”

According to Taylor’s social media, he had moved from Memphis, Tennessee to Charlotte, North Carolina to further his digital creation career.

Unfortunately, Taylor was involved in a fatal car accident on Aug. 20, 2025 in Concord, North Carolina. However, the lives he has touched continue to remember him for his passion in everything he did.

“His creativity, humor, and spirit touched countless lives, and his legacy of inspiring, entertaining, and uplifting others will continue to live on,” reads a statement from Taylor’s family.

The Austin Peay community will continue to remember Taylor for the dedicated friend, student and creative soul that he was.

