Glowing At GO Weekend With 5th Annual Glowchella

As the 2025-2026 year begins at Austin Peay State University, students are being welcomed (or welcomed back) to campus with the start of GO weekend. GO weekend is a list of events for all students to kick off the semester in a fun way.

On Friday, Aug. 22, APSU Programming Council held one of their most anticipated events of the year, Glowchella.

The event lasted from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. on the Intramural Field across from the Dunn Center. When the gates opened, students received all kinds of glowsticks to make the night colorful. On stage, different DJs switched off with music students know and love, all from the early 2000s to Disney Channel Favorites to current hits. Students also had the opportunity to win a free t-shirt based on arrival.

The APSU Programming Council will continue to host GO events throughout Aug. 23-24. More events can be found at https://govsconnect.apsu.edu/events.