Find New Dining Options This 2025 Fall Semester

Gabrielle Williams, Staff Writer
August 23, 2025
Gabrielle Williams
Fresh flavors have arrived at the Morgan University Center. Welcome Pei Wei Asian Express and Subway to the food court.

Austin Peay State University students, faculty and staff will have more options than ever regarding on-campus dining this fall.

One new addition, Pei Wei Asian Express will bring a variety of made-to-order Asian-inspired dishes. This new option, along with the expansions of Chick-fil-A and Subway, are set to open on Aug. 25, 2025, expanding the variety of tastes and fast meal options available at the Morgan University Center.

The highlight of the 2,777-square-foot full-service Chick-fil-A is that it offers the chain’s complete menu. The new location is back where the Caf used to be,  but now offering flexible dining in the form of signature chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, to fresh wraps and salads. Students can grab a quick bite between classes or settle in for a sit-down meal–even making it a spot to study with friends.

“Grubhub orders will be available for Pei Wei Asian Express and Subway. With mobile ordering through the Grubhub app, it’s even more convenient to grab a bite from Subway, Pei Wei, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Freshens and The Terrace Diner (Peay-Ples Pizza and Grilled),” said Director of Housing Services John Carter.

These openings are anticipated to enhance dining flexibility and create new hangouts for student engagement.

“At this time, Chick-fil-A does not partner with Grubhub; however, we are hopeful for a partnership between them in the future. The Chick-fil-A mobile app does not allow order placement using university meal plans or flex dollars… As for now, Chick-fil-A is not doing mobile ordering on campus,” said Carter.

