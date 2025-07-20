Close To Home Adventures To End The Summer

Sometimes you need to get away without actually going too far. Fortunately, living in Clarksville puts you in arm’s reach of several beautiful parks, historic sites and delightful small towns—all less than two hours away. Whether you yearn for a good meal, history or a combination, here are a few spots perfect for your next day trip.

Nature Getaways:

Radnor Lake State Park (1.5 hours): Participate in tranquil trails and fauna discovery without the hassle of driving all day.

Montgomery Bell State Park (1 hour): A lake for kayaking, hiking trails and plenty of picnic spots make this park perfect for an easy, open-air escape.

Historic Stops:

The Hermitage (1 hour): Tour former president Andrew Jackson’s home and learn about pre-revolutionary history in a superbly authentic setting.

Small Town Delight:

Bell Buckle, TN (1.5 hours): It is known for its RC Cola & MoonPie Festival. Bell Buckle also has a collector’s team of shops and Instagram-worthy photo ops.

Pro Tip:

Paris, TN has an astonishingly small winery and an Eiffel Tower replica, perfect for a quick self-portrait.

Where will your next day trip take you? Pack some snacks, fill up your tank and make some memories!