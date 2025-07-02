Affordable and Local Fourth of July Events Near APSU Campus

Even with Tennessee’s continuous heat wave, Clarksville is hosting a variety of events for the Fourth of July on Friday this week.
Many businesses are hosting free or affordable events in celebration leading up to and on the fourth. All of these events are within minutes of Austin Peay State University’s campus!
Clarksville’s Independence Day Celebration with music, food and fireworks show
- When: Thursday, July 3
- Address: Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, TN 37040
- Cost: Free entry; food truck costs vary
- Time: 5-9 p.m.
*The fireworks show can also be viewed along the path of the Cumberland River.*
The Wildside River Gallery Art Exhibit
- When: Tuesday, July 1 – Sunday, August 3
- Address: Downtown Artists Co-op, River Gallery, 96 Franklin St., Clarksville TN, 37040
- Cost: Free
- Time: Viewing from 12-4 p.m., opening reception on July 10 from 5-8 p.m.
July 4th Neighborhood/Local Barbeque, Fireworks and Games
- When: Friday, July 4
- Address: 1981 Timberline Way, Clarksville, TN 37042
- Cost: $15
- Time: 3 p.m.
Friday Night Live Music
- When: Friday, July 4
- Address: Old Glory Distillery Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville TN, 37040
- Cost: Free
- Time: 6 p.m.
Southern Soul Concert Series Ft. Kami Cole
- When: Friday, July 4
- Address: Good People Lounge, 1018 Franklin St., Clarksville, TN, 37040
- Cost: $30+
- Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., concert from 9-11:30 p.m.
Are none of these events sparking your interest? No need to worry; all around Clarksville you can find firework stands to have your own celebration.
Firework stands are in the following areas:
- Walmart parking lot on Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
- By the Shell Gas station on Rossview Road
- Governor’s Square Mall Parking Lot on Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
- Between Olive Garden and Krystal on Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
For those who choose to celebrate with their own fireworks, a reminder is announced every year during this time by City Ordinance Section 10-218 that fireworks are only allowed to be displayed within city limits from July 1-5 between 6-10 p.m.
Happy Independence Day and Fourth of July Govs! Have a safe and fun week of celebration, food and most importantly, stay cool!