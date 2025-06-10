APSU Board of Trustees Plans For New Dorm Building

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated the opening of new dorms would occur in Fall 2026. A correction has been made to state that the dorms are expected to open in Fall 2028. The All State regrets this error.

As Austin Peay State University continues to grow and welcome new students each year, a common struggle is brought back to the surface. Like most colleges, the increase in students causes dorms to fill up quickly, leaving many upperclassmen to find off-campus housing.

The APSU Board of Trustees met on the morning of Friday, June 6, where they were presented with a plan for new housing.

The board welcomed consultants from Brailsford and Dunlavey: Kevin Mara, Monica Duhart and Allie Hays. Mara began the presentation by explaining that the idea for the project was focused on student success and students’ preferences based on surveys.

Duhart continued the presentation by explaining the importance of the project and the benefits. Duhart added to the conversation of student success that “by creating the more impactful, residential and first year experience for students who benefit the most, it is going to help achieve overall goals,” she said. “Given that you have dining capacity constraints, we feel that an apartment style unit is gonna be the best fit. It’s gonna be the most practical, self-sufficient and most competitive for returning students.”

The importance of returning students and new students was a big factor in the project planning.

Hays shared that there is a “1.5% growth in the next seven years which indicates there will be about 1,800 new students at Austin Peay in 2032.”

With the growth currently, students who are not from Montgomery County and can not live in the dorms have to find other residential areas, facing the struggles of rising market prices.

“What we’re proposing is a 400-bed apartment project in Lot 30. It would be about five stories, opening in the fall of 2028,” Mara told the committee. Mara continued by sharing the next steps and dates, which are the following:

RFP Review – June 12, 2025 (possibly July)

Issuance – August 12, 2025

Partners – Q4 2025

Design and Approval – Q1-Q3 2026

Construction – Q4 2026

Opening – Fall 2028

After the presentation, a concern about the plan actually being approved was brought up. APSU President Michael Licari shared his thoughts with the board members and consultants.

“One of the factors in our favor is we have a very large wait list. The wait list number on the slide has already increased by 100 students. We have compelling data that demonstrates the need. The rental market in Clarksville is very expensive, so that is another component. Simply telling our students to go rent is not an option. The third compelling piece in our favor is we hired reputable consultants who are doing this project and the fourth is we are not the first in Tennessee out of the gate in private partnership,” said Licari.

Licari is supportive of the project and has hope that the plans will work out in APSU’s favor, and more updates will be made as they come. The board’s next meeting is set to be Sept. 12, 2025.