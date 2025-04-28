The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Former Governor Wins G League Championship

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
April 28, 2025
APSU Athletics
Austin Peay State University guard/forward Terry Taylor taking a midrange shot against Eastern Kentucky University in the 2021 OVC tournament.

Terry Taylor was a former guard/forward at Austin Peay State University from 2017-2021. Taylor had many accomplishments and awards throughout his time at Ausitn Peay, including winning the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. That accomplishment made him the 15th player in OVC history to earn multiple player of the year honors.

Most Recently, Taylor helped the Stockton Kings win their first NBA G League championship on April 14, 2025. The Kings defeated the Osceola Magic 118-110 in game three. The former Governor is painted all over this final’s championship team.

In the game that sealed the deal, he had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds which should be no surprise to the Governor Faithful. Performances like this were regular occurrences in Clarksville for Taylor.

Taylor has bounced around a couple of NBA teams, beginning with the Indiana Pacers in 2021-2022. He then joined the Chicago Bulls where he switched between playing for the Bulls and their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. In 2024 he signed with the Sacramento Kings and obviously played with the Stockton Kings as well where he just recently won a championship.

With the showing he’s had in the G League, Taylor will be looking to get back on an NBA roster and compete for the next big thing, an NBA Finals championship.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Austin Peay State University players on senior night before Monday night's game: Darius Dawson, Me'Kell Burries, Isaac Haney and Daniel Loos. (Left to Right)
Men's Basketball Season Recap
Austin Peay State University freshman Tate McCubbin led the Governors in scoring with 20 points in the 93-46 win over Brescia University.
Tate McCubbin Named ASUN Freshman of the Year
Austin Peay State University senior guard Darius Dawson took a layup in Monday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to Lipscomb University 95-78 at F&M Bank Arena.
Preview: Govs Heading To The ASUN Tournament
Austin Peay State University senior guard Isaac Haney shot a three in Monday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to Lipscomb University 95-78 at F&M Bank Arena.
Governors Drop Senior Night Matchup to Lipscomb
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, got the jump ball in Thursday night's game, where the men's basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.
McCubbin’s Big Second Half Powers Govs To 92-78 Victory Over Queens
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, shot a three in Thursday night's game, where the men's basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.
McCubbin’s 31 Points Not Enough As Austin Peay Falls To Bellarmine
More in Sports
Austin Peay State University freshman outfielder Kam Moore got ready to steal.
Governors Drop First ASUN Series of Season to Central Arkansas
Austin Peay State University players celebrated after freshman infielder Cole Johnson hit a home run in the game, where the baseball team beat Tennessee Tech University 6-5.
Govs Give 2025 Smashes Records
Austin Peay State University sophomore right-handed pitcher Kaleb Applebey threw a strike in Tuesday night's game, where the baseball team beat Tennessee Tech University 6-5.
Govs Extend Win Streak to Six with 6-5 Victory Over Tennessee Tech
Austin Peay State University spring semester sports recap.
Spring Sports Update: Governors Compete Across the Board
Austin Peay State University senior infielder Kayleigh Roper and sophomore infielder Kiley Hinton celebrated after Roper recorded an out in Saturday afternoon's game, where the softball team beat Lipscomb University 6-2.
Govs and Bisons Split Saturday Doubleheader in ASUN Showdown
Austin Peay State University defeated the University of Central Arkansas in Bear Stadium 12-9 on Saturday afternoon.
Governors Dominate In Conway