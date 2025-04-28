Former Governor Wins G League Championship

Terry Taylor was a former guard/forward at Austin Peay State University from 2017-2021. Taylor had many accomplishments and awards throughout his time at Ausitn Peay, including winning the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. That accomplishment made him the 15th player in OVC history to earn multiple player of the year honors.

Most Recently, Taylor helped the Stockton Kings win their first NBA G League championship on April 14, 2025. The Kings defeated the Osceola Magic 118-110 in game three. The former Governor is painted all over this final’s championship team.

In the game that sealed the deal, he had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds which should be no surprise to the Governor Faithful. Performances like this were regular occurrences in Clarksville for Taylor.

Taylor has bounced around a couple of NBA teams, beginning with the Indiana Pacers in 2021-2022. He then joined the Chicago Bulls where he switched between playing for the Bulls and their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. In 2024 he signed with the Sacramento Kings and obviously played with the Stockton Kings as well where he just recently won a championship.

With the showing he’s had in the G League, Taylor will be looking to get back on an NBA roster and compete for the next big thing, an NBA Finals championship.