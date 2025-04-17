The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Color, Community and Cones: The Monocle Mile

Alysia Norales, Writer
April 16, 2025
Cody Hegler
ASCLS students participated in the Color Run outside of Sevier Hall April 13, 2025.

Austin Peay State University’s art and design quad burst to life with a kaleidoscope of color, laughter and dancing as students gathered for The Monocle Mile: Color run on April 13.

The Student Life and Engagement Department greeted runners with music, beach balls, inflatable decor and vibrant paint powder that decorated the area throughout the race. The event ended with a dance party and free snow cones, a refreshing finale.

Ashley Kautz, director of student life and engagement, explained that the color run is a decade-long APSU tradition that took a little two-year break but is now back in full effect.

“The color run is truly a time for everyone to be free at the end of the semester. It’s a time to come together, relieve stress and have fun,” said Kautz.

Based on the feedback of the participating runners, this event was a success. Serenity Lest, a first-time runner in the event, mentioned that she enjoyed participating and highly recommended students to participate when the event happens again.

“I think the event was perfect! The snow cones, the music, the community— everything was really nice,” said Lest.

If you missed out on the Color Run this semester, there’s no need to worry since there are a couple of upcoming events that the Student Life and Engagement will be hosting soon. Keep an eye out for the Student Organization Leader Awards, a Govs on the Go trip to Six Flags Atlanta, upcoming “Stress Less” wellness events and the magical Pixie Dust Gala in collaboration with the Govs Programming Council.

Follow @apsusle on Instagram to stay updated on all the upcoming ways to unwind and connect as the semester ends.

