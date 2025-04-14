The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Dustin M. Hoffman Visits to Open the Zone 3 Writer’s Festival

Cameron Tillett
April 14, 2025
Cameron Tillett
Dustin M. Hoffman reading select stories from his latest collection “Such a Good Man” at the Zone 3 Writer’s Festival.

Austin Peay State University held its annual Zone 3 Writers Festival. Opening the festival, award-winning author Dustin M. Hoffman visited for an immersive reading of selected stories from his latest collection, “Such a Good Man.”

During the event, Hoffman captivated the audience with his rich prose and witty humor, reading two select stories from the book.

Hoffman, who won the Prairie Schooner Book Prize for his “One-Hundred-Knuckled Fist” collection in 2015, is known for his fascinating portrayals of the working class. In “Such a Good Man,” he continues exploring flawed but relatable characters navigating everyday struggles.

The Zone 3 Writers Festival allows students to interact with established authors. For aspiring writers, his visit was a masterclass in empathy and finding meaning in the everyday.

