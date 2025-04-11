The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Reverse Career Fair Puts Students on Display

Cameron Tillett
April 11, 2025
Cameron Tillett
Aaron Boles, a liberal arts and animation student at Austin Peay State University, presented his artistic portfolio at the Reverse Career Fair.

Yesterday, Austin Peay State University hosted a Reverse Career Fair, giving students a unique opportunity to showcase their talents and passions directly to employers.

Held in the Morgan University Center, the event flipped the script: instead of recruiters behind kiosks, it was students eagerly showing off their portfolios as recruiters from businesses, nonprofits and government organizations roamed the venue.

This event allowed recruiters to engage in one-on-one conversations and witness firsthand the expertise APSU students bring.

Participating students remarked that they now feel more comfortable in corporate interview settings and created some much-needed business networks. The Reverse Career Fair proved to be a forward-thinking approach to career development, putting student potential front and center.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
On Feb. 2, Vice President of APSU's Student Government Association Madison Mosley and her peer Qiana Ruth attended the Rise Conference at 416 College St., engaging in discussions on leadership and community empowerment.
Rise Conference: Young Adults Rising To The Occasion
Hallo-Week: Spooktacular Events At APSU
Hallo-Week: Spooktacular Events At APSU
Jed Edmondson released his debut album, 19, on July 4.
APSU Student Releases Debut Album
The Volunteer State Ranked Poorly For Quality Of Life
The Volunteer State Ranked Poorly For Quality Of Life
777 As Casino Night cashes in at Austin Peay
777 As Casino Night cashes in at Austin Peay
The Journey Up Mt. Leconte
The Journey Up Mt. Leconte
More in Features
APSU's Japan Club and representatives from the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville, posed for a group photo.
Discover Japan: JETS Bring Adventure To APSU
Korre Foster led the APSU University Choir and APSU Chamber Singers at the 2025 Choir Fest.
The Power of Music Education
Visiting writer, Kiese Laymon shared his final thoughts at the end of the Q&A portion.
Zone 3 Visiting Writers Series: Kiese Laymon
APSU's STEA members coming together for a vibrant monthly meeting.
Step Into Leadership: Why APSU's STEA Program Needs You
Cost is a big factor for a lot of students when thinking about studying abroad. Find out ways to make your study abroad experience more affordable.
Think Studying Abroad Is Too Expensive? Here’s How You Can Make It Affordable
Alysia Norales, Austin Peay State University STEM graduate student at the Mathematics Association of America's South Eastern Conference.
Breaking Barriers: A Belizean Woman's Journey in STEM