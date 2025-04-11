Reverse Career Fair Puts Students on Display

Yesterday, Austin Peay State University hosted a Reverse Career Fair, giving students a unique opportunity to showcase their talents and passions directly to employers.

Held in the Morgan University Center, the event flipped the script: instead of recruiters behind kiosks, it was students eagerly showing off their portfolios as recruiters from businesses, nonprofits and government organizations roamed the venue.

This event allowed recruiters to engage in one-on-one conversations and witness firsthand the expertise APSU students bring.

Participating students remarked that they now feel more comfortable in corporate interview settings and created some much-needed business networks. The Reverse Career Fair proved to be a forward-thinking approach to career development, putting student potential front and center.