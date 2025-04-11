Discover Japan: JETS Bring Adventure To APSU

The audience applauded as a never-before-seen scene occurred at Austin Peay State University’s Japan Club. The club hosted representatives from the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville to have an info session with APSU students interested in receiving the opportunity to teach English in Japan as part of their Japan Exchange and Teaching Program (JETS).

However, a surprising announcement was made on the spot as two APSU students, Christian Taliento and Jacob Gunther, were accepted into the JETS program.

A Surprise Twist

Jacob Gunther expressed his surprise during our interview. He mentioned that he noticed his application status was unusually on hold but never imagined that this was the reason.

Gunther shared some advice for students interested in the JETS program.

“Get involved with the Asian Studies minor and take Japanese, even if it’s not offered the semester you need. If it’s your passion, you should do it. The language skills aren’t necessarily needed for the JETS program, but they will help you. And don’t be afraid to get involved and volunteer” said Gunther.

The Journey to Japan

Christian Taliento was able to share what his application experience was like.

“The application process consists of a one-page summary of why you want to go to Japan, your qualifications and what you see yourself giving to the teaching community and the students. Then, there is a 12-page packet discussing your skills, capabilities, assets, accomplishments and degrees. Pretty much a living, breathing summary of who you are and everything you’ve done,” said Taliento.

He brought up his passion for teaching and how much more he wanted to do with it. He met David Rands, who introduced him to the JETS program and fell in love with the idea. He began educating himself on Asian history and culture and felt it was a fantastic opportunity. He left advice for future applicants of the JETS program.

“If you want to go out and do something, do it because life doesn’t stop. Here, you have four years where you’re dedicated to school, and you have summers off. So go out there, broaden your horizons, experience new things, try new things,” said Taliento. “Utilize everything that Austin Peay can give you with an Asian Studies minor, with all our study abroad and with our international community. We have a huge international student organization with over 30 countries sending their students to Austin Peay. It’s a great way to broaden your horizons, make new friends and connections, and exchange culture with people. It’s a great way to add and buff up your resume.”

Voices from the Field

David Rand, APSU history professor and immediate facilitator of a Japan Outreach Initiative Program, shared his experience as a JET in Hyogo, Japan from 1993 to 1996. He had the opportunity to attend festivals, make fireworks, and meet other JETS, an experience that will always stick with him.

Tye Ebel, JET Program and MEXT Scholarship coordinator shared stories of previous JET members, including Justin Randall’s story, who was in Hokkaido from 2017- to 2020. He got the experience of joining the city ice hockey team and working in the fish plant. He eventually moved to Hokkaido and worked as a writer for the Japan Times.

“You get to go and experience Japan, not as a tourist but as one of them,” Tye said. “It’s all about building these bridges between culture and people.”

He mentioned this isn’t something to do on a whim, and you should only sign up if you’re passionate about experiencing new cultures.

Scholarship Opportunities

Aside from working in Japan, the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville also offers MEXT scholarship opportunities. Tye Ebel shared that the opportunity is open to college graduates under 35 years of age, where you can receive a fully funded master’s or doctorate from a participating Japanese university. The application is available each spring, with interviews and examinations early in the summer.

Mochi Making and Testing

After all the presentations, attendees got to work with Shoko Matsuoka from Tokyo, Japan who showed all attendees how to pound Mochi. Students and professors could use the traditional items Kine and Usu, a large wooden mallet and mortar. Matsuoka explained the significance of Mochi in the Japanese community.

“We believe that Mochi bonds the community. It’s so sticky, so we always say it sticks people together,” said Matsuoka.

She also spoke on what Mochi represents.

“Mochi is a symbol of good fortune and prosperity. In Japan, we usually eat Mochi at the beginning of the year,” said Matsuoka.

Looking Ahead

If you want to join JETS or APSU’s Japan club, contact Kayhin Teague, president of the Japan Club, and Jeremiah Louis, vice president. Whether you’re learning to prepare Mochi or pursuing a career abroad, APSU’s Japan Club shows that worldwide adventures can start right here on campus.