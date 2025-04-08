Andy Kean: A Legacy of Listening

When a person transitions from one part of their life to the next, they leave something behind. Whether this departure is from one job to another, a new city or anything beyond, these things they leave behind become the image of who they were in that part of their life. Their legacy is formed.

As Andy Kean prepares for retirement from Austin Peay State University, he proves to be no exception. Kean will tell you that he’s nobody special and that he’s just another person, but everyone else sees a man who is always listening, caring and being there for the people around him. He’s the kind of man that everyone called because he would listen and because he could work anything out.

Kean has been at APSU for 36 years now, having started in March of 1989 as APSU’s new director of student activities.

When he was hired 1989, Kean told The All State that he had three goals: “First is to develop a strong program of a variety of activities which enhance classroom learning; second is to provide opportunities for students to build quality leadership skills; and third is to enhance the image of leaders as role models off and on campus.”

Talking with him now, Kean said “I still do those things, but I don’t remember saying those things. Even though I’m not doing the same job or anything like this, that is why I like being here.”

Today he is the senior director of the Morgan University Center and Event Services. While the university has changed a lot— namely that campus has grown, almost twice as big as when Kean started here, bringing lots of new faces in and significant investments in academics, student buildings and programs—Kean’s presence here and how he treats everyone has remained the same. His commitment and dedication has remained the steadfast.

Kean can regularly be seen with a smile on his face around the MUC engaging with students, faculty and staff alike. He has made his focus to support the overall success of students at APSU.

“I tell people they don’t realize how everybody makes a difference in students’ lives, or in each other’s lives, by just listening and helping. You do those two things; you impact people in ways that we will never know… It’s no different today than it was years ago. Sometimes people just need to be heard,” said Kean.

This thought process has guided Kean during his entire time at APSU, beforehand and beyond.

Kean said that his journey to retirement wasn’t an easy decision. He mentioned his love for the university and its students, but a recent encounter encouraged him to make that next step in his life.

Kean was at Starbucks with a friend of his when a former student came up to him and embraced him. Her face lit up with excitement at seeing Kean’s familiar face. This encounter was the catalyst that made him start thinking about the impact he’s had here.

“It started the conversation that I need to be doing more of that and using what I’ve been gifted with to make a difference with people. Through that conversation, some opportunities rose, and I’m going to hopefully continue what I did here in a different environment,” said Kean.

Even in the midst of his retirement party, Kean’s mind was set on what he could do for others, and that pretty well sums up who Kean is as a person. That’s what his legacy is. He has listened and helped, and he has been the person everyone could count on. He has impacted people in ways he may never know. His legacy is a gift that will always be a part of APSU.