Potential Tuition Increase at Austin Peay State University: Student Input on Impact, Clarity and Financing

While we approach the forthcoming fall academic year, Austin Peay State University issued educational information that might affect the financial impact of students in our community.

Cameron Jones, a 21-year-old junior majoring in communication, is aware of the proposed 5% increase in undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees for the upcoming fall academic year.

“Well, they did this before, like this year or last year, and I think they’re going to do it again due to the increase in new students,” said Jones.

Piper Lyons, a 21-year-old junior majoring in English, feels the state could do more to help reduce tuition and fee hikes.

“The state could do much better with the increase to help reduce tuition and fee hikes,” Lyons said. “I understand there are a lot more public institutes than Austin Peay, but we are seeing a lot more increases in tuition. I know it is smarter than increasing it all in one year, which might deter people from coming to Austin Peay, but I think the state should put more into our school.”

Though she believes increased state support could benefit college students, she commends APSU for its transparency in its increases.

“I know many other institutions are not as transparent and obviously can’t be perfect, but I’m not too angry at Austin Peay,” said Lyons.

With the new tuition increase, the increase in APSU’s new scholarships and the implementation of free tuition may be overlooked and even questioned. Having these newer opportunities is a great resource for students who may not be able to afford an increase but need to be aware of what is offered.

Lena Bryant, a 20-year-old junior majoring in PR (public relations), was unaware of the new scholarships and increased scholarship amounts here at Austin Peay.

“This is a great way to boost enrollment and help students who may have trouble affording school. However, they should have known this information to current and incoming students,” said Bryant.

Bryant also stated, “I’m not sure why they’re increasing tuition, but if the increase is going to new buildings for underrepresented majors and put towards a good cause, I can understand it, but I will also acknowledge the reason for students to be upset.”

“The free tuition and increased scholarships can be seen as APSU trying to help support students financially and minimize the impact of the tuition increase, but if students do not know about these new opportunities, they won’t feel as though APSU is trying to help….” said Bryant.

This decision is driven by a need to balance sensible fiscal stewardship with the rising costs of maintaining the university’s excellence. While the proposed five percent increase is below the maximum set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, it is an obligatory step to continue enhancing student experiences and addressing the serious salary and contractual costs increase.

APSU remains steadfast in minimizing the impact on students through scholarships and other initiatives designed to help families.