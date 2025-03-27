Students Petition Music Department’s Recent Hiring Decision

The music department at Austin Peay State University is in an uproar over the hiring committee’s decision to contract the newly appointed Director of Athletic Bands Cory Schmitt.

Students in the department have expressed they feel betrayed and blindsided by this decision. Several have expressed their reluctance towards Professor Schmitt and their fondness for the current Interim Director of Athletic Bands and APSU Alum, Zach Cheever.

“It was infuriating, honestly. Just to know he’s been here for a year, and he’s gained so much trust with people and so many bonds with everybody and for them to select somebody out of the blue… that was kind of blindsiding for a lot of people,” said Karla Perez, a junior music education major and two-year member of GOMB.

During the process of finding a new director, students were given the opportunity to participate in a rehearsal session, teaching demonstration and student meeting with all three candidates chosen as finalists. Students provided personal feedback on each candidate after these sessions to give insight on their perspective on the candidates.

Overall, students in the department have discussed their impressions of Professor Schmitt, specifically his performance during the student portion of the interview process.

“My initial impression was that he approached the ensemble with unwarranted frustration. When a part wasn’t covered, his immediate reaction seemed to infer blame on the ensemble. It came across as somewhat arrogant,” said Matthew Pentlicki, a sophomore Music Education major and two-year GOMB member.

Cory Schmitt has previously served as the Director of Bands at Forest City High School and Middle School until 2022, as well as Director of Wind Symphony and Adjunct Professor of Music at Waldorf University in 2017.

He served as the Graduate Assistant for Athletic Bands at the University of Northern Iowa in 2014 and Graduate Teaching Assistant of the University of Iowa beginning in 2022.

On the other hand, students at APSU believe that Professor Cheever has been a monumental figure in the music department this academic year.

“He just brings so much good, to the point where it’s just like, you just wanna have him around at all times, and having the thought of him being gone is like… what am I gonna be left with here?” said Perez.

He has served the Governors Own Marching Band from June 2016 to August 2019 as a Graduate Assistant and came back in a time of need as the department was scrambling to find an Interim Director of Athletic Bands after the promotion of Professor John Schnettler. Professor Schnettler served the GOMB for 14 years before being promoted to Director of Bands the previous spring.

“Having Dr. Cheever here as a new phase was rough, considering a lot of people don’t like change… but the fact that he bonded with so many people and treated everybody like they were his family— that was what distinguished him from other directors that I’ve had in the past,” said Perez.

In between his time as a graduate assistant at APSU and returning to teach this past year, Cheever was an Adjunct Professor of Music at Trevecca Nazarene University for three years and a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the University of Colorado Boulder for two and a half years.

“Dr. Cheever has played a significant role in reshaping the culture within the music department,” said Pentlicki. “Previously, the environment often felt heavy and, at times, even toxic. Under his leadership, there has been a noticeable shift towards a balance of lightheartedness and professionalism.”

During Cheever’s time serving with the GOMB and Symphonic Band this past year, he has made a multitude of connections and left a lasting impact on students in the music department.

“Dr. Cheever has taught me more off the field than he did on the field personally. He was and still is the most human director I’ve ever had. He’s in touch with the ensembles, our needs, wants and feelings… He’s truly our biggest advocate… We’re advertised to the community as a fun and safe place and Dr. Cheever is what made it that,” said Kaitlyn Jones, a sophomore political science and psychology major and two-year GOMB member.

The Music Department chair, Kristen Sienkiewicz, sent out an email Wednesday morning in response to the student retaliation.

“We took student feedback into account in the ways the search process allows – through written statements following the interview’s rehearsal session, teaching demonstration and student meeting. All the feedback we received was absorbed and heard,” Sienkiewicz wrote in her email.

Despite her validation of the music students’ involvement in the hiring process of the new Director of Athletic Bands, students still feel as if their voice did not count.

“The email seemed to acknowledge the concerns we’ve raised about the pressure we’re experiencing and why we believe it to be unfair. However, it also felt like a response intended to discourage us from continuing to advocate for what we believe is right,” said Pentlicki.

The email, sent to all music majors and those involved in Athletic Bands, held more to be seen.

“But that feedback does not constitute a vote, and it does not outweigh the depth of information and perspective that the committee has. Please know how seriously we take the process, the decision, the candidates involved and the future of the bands and the department. Your faculty demonstrated enormous integrity throughout. This decision was not made lightly. A contract was signed between Professor Schmitt and APSU prior to my initial announcement. There is no further recourse available,” wrote Sienkiewicz.

Students were not satisfied with that answer from the music department faculty. A student in the music department has created a petition on Change.org, the online petition platform, to convince the hiring committee to reconsider their choice. So far, the petition has over 250 signatures since its creation on Sunday, March 16th.