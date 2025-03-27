The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Govs Surge Past Southern Indiana 15-5 in Eighth-Inning Run-Rule Win

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
March 24, 2025
Austin Peay State University’s left-handed Pitcher Chance Cox threw a strike Wednesday afternoon as the Govs defeated Southern Indiana University 15-5 on Wednesday, March 19 at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University’s baseball team defeated Southern Indiana 15-5 in a run-rule walk-off victory on Wednesday at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville. The Governors rallied after falling behind early, with a dominant offensive performance that included a seven-run outburst in the eighth inning to seal the win.

Southern Indiana took a 2-1 lead in the first, but Austin Peay quickly responded with a towering 450-foot home run from John Bay to tie the game. The Govs took control in the second, scoring five runs, including a two-run home run from Cameron Nickens and a throwing error that allowed more runs to score. Southern Indiana briefly pulled within 6-4 with a solo homer in the fifth, but Austin Peay answered back with two more runs in the sixth.

The game was put away in the eighth inning when the Govs scored seven runs, including a bases-loaded walk from Nickens to bring in the winning run. Nickens had a career-high six RBI, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four runs scored. Bay finished 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI, while Andres Matias added a three-run homer in the eighth.

Chance Cox earned his second win of the season, throwing five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and striking out three batters. Kade Shatwell closed the game with a perfect inning to pick up his first save of the season.

