Austin Peay Baseball Beats Tennessee Tech 13-3

Austin Peay State University’s baseball team took control early and never looked back, securing a dominant 13-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at Bush Stadium in Cookeville.

The Governors got on the board in the second inning, with Andres Matias driving in Brody Szako to take a 1-0 lead. After Tennessee Tech answered in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 1-1, Austin Peay exploded in the third. Cole Johnson cleared the bases with a double, putting the Govs ahead 4-1.

The offense kept rolling, with John Bay hitting a two-run homer in the fourth and Gus Freeman adding another solo shot. Johnson and Brody Szako both homered in the seventh, and Bay and Kyler Proctor added back-to-back solo home runs in the eighth to finish off the 13-3 win.

Cole Johnson had a standout day, going 2-for-4 with a home run, double, four RBIs and one run scored. John Bay also shone with a 3-for-4 performance, including two home runs, three RBIs and three runs. Kyler Proctor finished 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. On the mound, Kade Foulke earned his first win of the season with three shutout innings of relief, striking out five and allowing just one hit.

Austin Peay’s offense was relentless, finishing the game with five home runs, and their pitching staff kept Tennessee Tech at bay. The Governors improve to 1-0 in midweek games this season and will return home for a rematch against Southern Indiana on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond Hand C. Park in Clarksville.