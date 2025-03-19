The All State Spring Break Recap

Austin Peay State University has finished up spring break and students are getting back to classes. From having time to decompress at home to visiting new places, some of The All State staff gave feedback on what they did over spring break.

Visiting Family and Comfort of Home

Students are often busy during the semester and do not get the chance to spend much time with family and at home; The All State understands this. Many members of The All State spent their spring break getting the chance to spend time with family members and friends while also being able to enjoy being back home.

Staff writer Lucas Bales spent his spring break at home to see family, did some substitute teaching and got to welcome a baby goat to the world.

Following the adventures of family, staff photographer Jerome Knight, settled in Nashville to spend time with family and friends.

Finally, also a staff writer and photographer, I visited family in Virginia while getting to shop and visit Richmond Zoo.

New adventures

While visiting family and going back home is always enjoyable, multiple students took the chance to visit new places. The All State’s very own student editor Anabelle Coker spent her break “[e]xploring Tybee Island and Savannah Georgia” (Coker).

On the other side from Coker, staff photographer Onicah Rucker got the opportunity to expand her acting skills and went to a different country for an acting gig.

Stayed Nearby

Even though many members went out of town, just as many were able to stay in Clarksville and enjoy events going on around town.

Staff writer Alysia Norales stayed in Clarksville and went to events that were going on downtown.

Finally, staff photographer Isabella Morman spent the break unwinding and taking some photos in Clarksville.

The All State hopes that students enjoyed their spring break whether it be traveling, visiting family or staying in town. Welcome back Govs!