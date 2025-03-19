The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

The All State Spring Break Recap

Jenna Kester, Staff Writer
March 18, 2025
Graphic by Anabelle Coker
See what members of The All State were up to this spring break.

Austin Peay State University has finished up spring break and students are getting back to classes. From having time to decompress at home to visiting new places, some of The All State staff gave feedback on what they did over spring break.

Visiting Family and Comfort of Home

Students are often busy during the semester and do not get the chance to spend much time with family and at home; The All State understands this. Many members of The All State spent their spring break getting the chance to spend time with family members and friends while also being able to enjoy being back home. 

Staff writer Lucas Bales spent his spring break at home to see family, did some substitute teaching and got to welcome a baby goat to the world. 

Lucas Bales shares photo of baby goat born over spring break.

Following the adventures of family, staff photographer Jerome Knight, settled in Nashville to spend time with family and friends. 

Finally, also a staff writer and photographer, I visited family in Virginia while getting to shop and visit Richmond Zoo. 

Jenna Kester shares photo from visiting Richmond.

New adventures

While visiting family and going back home is always enjoyable, multiple students took the chance to visit new places. The All State’s very own student editor Anabelle Coker spent her break “[e]xploring Tybee Island and Savannah Georgia” (Coker). 

 

Anabelle Coker shares photo from Tybee Island and Savannah Georgia

On the other side from Coker, staff photographer Onicah Rucker got the opportunity to expand her acting skills and went to a different country for an acting gig.

Stayed Nearby 

Even though many members went out of town, just as many were able to stay in Clarksville and enjoy events going on around town. 

Staff writer Alysia Norales stayed in Clarksville and went to events that were going on downtown. 

Finally, staff photographer Isabella Morman spent the break unwinding and taking some photos in Clarksville. 

Isabella Morman shares photo from Clarksville.

The All State hopes that students enjoyed their spring break whether it be traveling, visiting family or staying in town. Welcome back Govs!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Austin Peay State University senior outfielder John Bay hit a single in Friday night's game, where the baseball team beat St. Thomas University 15-13.
Austin Peay Baseball Beats Tennessee Tech 13-3
Miss Austin Peay Volunteer winner Faith Collins (left) and Miss Queen City Volunteer winner Sloan Wiggs (right) celebrated their crowning.
Celebrating Pageantry and New Beginnings
Cover of the self-titled debut album from On The Job Training (Courtesy of On The Job Training).
On The Job Training Comprised of APSU Students Releases Debut Album
Elaine Tonth was presented with the 2024 Professional Development Grant for Underrepresented Minorities this January for her research on the "Triple Day Thesis."
Women's Empowerment Month Highlight: Elaine Tontoh Advocates For Mothers
Women's Empowerment Month is widely recognized to be this month. See what events are happening on campus this March to celebrate.
Annual Women's Empowerment Month: What's Happening At APSU
Graduate students presented their research at the Math Association of America South-Eastern Conference on March 1. Left to right: Sikem Nkwawir, Alysia Norales, Dennis Kirui, Christopher Tillett, Cameron Tillett and Michael Kipngeno.
APSU Students Represent At MAA Conference in North Carolina