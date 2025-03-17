The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Men’s Basketball Season Recap

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
March 17, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University players on senior night before Monday night’s game: Darius Dawson, Me’Kell Burries, Isaac Haney and Daniel Loos. (Left to Right)

Austin Peay State University’s basketball season recently came to an end following a loss in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. The Governors lost 90-64 last Monday night in Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama, against the University of North Alabama. This brought their season to an end.

The Governors finished the season with a record of 14-19 and went 8-10 in ASUN play. This is a small decline from last year’s 19-16 season, which ended in a loss in the ASUN championship.

On the bright side, stand-out freshman Tate McCubbin earned the ASUN Freshman of the Year title and was named to the All-Freshman team in a unanimous decision. Senior Isaac Haney, A.K.A. the Ice Man, was named to the All-ASUN Third team on top of earning Academic All-ASUN team selection. The Governor’s four postseason honors mark the most as a member of the ASUN Conference. It also ties the 2017-2018 season, when there were four Gov selections in the Ohio Valley Conference postseason honors.

Some other accomplishments this season include breaking the single-game three-pointers program record after recording a team total of 19 against Eastern Kentucky University. They also broke the single-season three-pointer record for the second season in a row, finishing with 280 made shots from beyond the arc.

For the cherry on top, McCubbin finished the season with 71 made three-pointers, which is the most by a freshman in Governor’s basketball history.

