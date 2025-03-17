Men’s Basketball Season Recap

Austin Peay State University’s basketball season recently came to an end following a loss in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. The Governors lost 90-64 last Monday night in Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama, against the University of North Alabama. This brought their season to an end.

The Governors finished the season with a record of 14-19 and went 8-10 in ASUN play. This is a small decline from last year’s 19-16 season, which ended in a loss in the ASUN championship.

On the bright side, stand-out freshman Tate McCubbin earned the ASUN Freshman of the Year title and was named to the All-Freshman team in a unanimous decision. Senior Isaac Haney, A.K.A. the Ice Man, was named to the All-ASUN Third team on top of earning Academic All-ASUN team selection. The Governor’s four postseason honors mark the most as a member of the ASUN Conference. It also ties the 2017-2018 season, when there were four Gov selections in the Ohio Valley Conference postseason honors.

Some other accomplishments this season include breaking the single-game three-pointers program record after recording a team total of 19 against Eastern Kentucky University. They also broke the single-season three-pointer record for the second season in a row, finishing with 280 made shots from beyond the arc.

For the cherry on top, McCubbin finished the season with 71 made three-pointers, which is the most by a freshman in Governor’s basketball history.