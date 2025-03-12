Celebrating Pageantry and New Beginnings

For many young women, the culture of pageantry shapes and defines the path of their life to come. The Miss Queen City Volunteer and Miss Austin Peay Volunteer Pageant provide that very experience for young women in college right here at Austin Peay State University, starting in the Mabry Concert Hall.

The Miss Queen City Volunteer and Miss Austin Peay Volunteer Pageant took place on the evening of March 7 and was sponsored by the brothers of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. It was hosted by TV personality and owner of Joann’s Union City, Paige Dennis.

Sloan Wiggs, a social work major from the University of Tennessee at Martin, won the Miss Queen City Volunteer crown; Faith Collins, a math major from APSU, won the title of Miss Austin Peay Volunteer.

Both young women won the title by wowing the judges in all categories; a private interview with judges, fitness in swimsuit competition, their special talent and the evening gown competition.

Wiggs’ special talent was an American sign language interpretation of the “Brave” cover by the Glee Cast and Collins’ special talent was a dance routine to “Show Me How You Burlesque.”

The 2025 pageant celebrated the success and dedication of the young women participating while also highlighting the long-time executive director of the event, Victor Felts.

Felts has recently gotten a promotion into the alumni office, therefore he is passing the baton of running the show to Reggie Edelmann, the new executive director of the APSU pageant.

“Reggie was Miss Austin Peay 1985 and went on to become Miss Tennessee 1987. Reggie has graciously funded the scholarship named in her honor, and of course you met her on stage tonight as the new director,” said Dennis.

Felts shaped this pageant into what it is today and has left a lasting impact on many of the women who participated. Many of the former Miss Austin Peay Volunteers and Miss Queen City Volunteers came to speak about the lengths Felts has gone to support them through their pageant careers.

“Being Miss Austin Peay Volunteer turned into one of the greatest years of my life and a lot of that I owe to Victor. Holding this title meant so much to me and having him by my side through it all meant even more. Thank you for all that you have done for this organization and I know you’re gonna do great and you already have done great at the state and national level. Thank you so much,” said Lauren Berg, Miss Austin Peay Volunteer winner in 2022 and Miss Queen City Volunteer winner in 2024.