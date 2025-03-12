On The Job Training Comprised of APSU Students Releases Debut Album

Ambitious newcomers burst into the world of jazz as the combo On The Job Training officially released their debut album.

The ensemble, comprised of Austin Peay State University students Benjamin Truex, Zackery Marhover, David Lee, Luke Anderson, Peri Espinoza, Jed Edmondson and Oakley Hinds, came together for this project.

The group’s name, On The Job Training, is a direct callback to the APSU jazz combo of the same name, founded in the 1980s and composed of current lecturer Bo Clayton and recently retired professor David Steinquest.

This name pays tribute to Professor Clayton and other APSU foundation-layers and reinforces their current position as students, readying for a fruitful career after graduation.

“It’s really neat to pay homage to the people that were that just before you, ” said Jed Edmondson, On The Job Training trumpeter.

Their self-titled debut album features songs the group played during their concerts in the fall 2024 semester. After long hours of hard work and dedication, these songs are now in their most polished state for all to hear.

Pulling inspiration from other genres, listeners can expect a vibrant range of styles incorporated in On The Job Training’s production. From salsa melodies to glam rock homages, this album respects the legends of music.

“We wanted to do something different because many people know these songs. We made the songs uniquely ours, and we like to perform them a lot,” said Edmondson.

The self-titled debut album by On The Job Training is now available on all major streaming platforms.