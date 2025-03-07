Sheals Wins Sixth Player of the Year Honor

Freshman Anovia Sheals has been named the Sixth Player of the Year for the Austin Peay State University’s women’s basketball team, becoming just the second player in program history to earn the award. Sheals follows Shamarre Hale, who won the honor after the 2022-23 season.

Sheals played in 28 games, starting in five, and was the first player off the bench in 19 contests. She averaged 11.1 points and five rebounds per game, ranking second and third on the team, respectively. Sheals scored 279 of APSU’s 558 bench points, making her a key offensive contributor.

She also led the team in free throws made (62), free-throw attempts (83), and free-throw percentage (74.7%). Defensively, Sheals recorded 25 steals and totaled 141 rebounds, including 39 offensive boards. Her shooting efficiency included a 44.1% mark from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Sheals’ contributions off the bench were integral to APSU’s success this season.