Sa’Mya Wyatt Earns ASUN Freshman of the Year Honors

Ma’Raya Fulton, Sports Writer
March 7, 2025
APSU Athletics
Freshman Sa’Mya Wyatt dribbling in a matchup against Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday, Feb. 1 at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Austin Peay State University’s women’s basketball team has been recognized for its outstanding performances this season, with freshman forward Sa’Mya Wyatt earning significant individual accolades. Wyatt was named the 2024-25 ASUN Freshman of the Year, becoming the second consecutive Governor to receive this honor. She also earned a spot on the Third Team All-ASUN and was selected to the All-Freshman Team.

Wyatt, a native of Powder Springs, Georgia, played in all 29 games this season, starting in each one. She averaged 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Her 57.0% field goal percentage ranked second in the ASUN and 24th in the NCAA, making her one of the top shooters in the league. Additionally, her shooting percentage was the third-highest by a freshman in program history and the second-highest among Division I freshmen.

Wyatt scored in double figures 21 times throughout the season, including a 12-game stretch from Nov. 15 to Jan. 8. She earned ASUN Freshman of the Week honors five times during the season and became the first player in Austin Peay’s ASUN Conference Era to sweep the ASUN weekly awards on Jan. 6, receiving recognition as the ASUN Player, Newcomer and Freshman of the Week in the same week.

These honors add to the legacy of Austin Peay’s women’s basketball program, as Wyatt becomes the fifth player in school history to earn Freshman of the Year honors, and the second since the Governors joined the ASUN Conference.

