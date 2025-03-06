Tate McCubbin Named ASUN Freshman of the Year

Austin Peay State University freshman Tate McCubbin has earned ASUN Freshman of the Year honors following a standout debut season. The 6-foot-8 guard from Columbia, Missouri, made an immediate impact, averaging 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

After coming off the bench in his first four games, McCubbin earned his first career start in a 30-minute, eight-point outing against UT Arlington during the 2024 Jacksonville Classic. A game later, he reached double figures for the first time, recording 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 three-pointers against ETSU.

McCubbin then began to show his scoring prowess, finishing with five 20-point games throughout the season. In the nonconference battle against Brescia, he scored 21 points, including a then season-high four three-pointers, while grabbing eight rebounds.

One of McCubbin’s most memorable performances came against Eastern Kentucky when he exploded for 38 points, the most by a freshman since Fly Williams’ 51-point games in 1972. He also tied the program record with nine three-pointers in that game.

McCubbin went on to score 27 points against Central Arkansas and followed that with 31 points in a victory at Bellarmine. He also recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in the regular-season finale against West Georgia.

In total, McCubbin made 71 three-pointers, setting a freshman program record, and shot 39.0% from beyond the arc. His all-around play also included 146 rebounds, 42 steals and 12 blocks.

McCubbin is the eighth player in program history to earn Freshman of the Year honors, further cementing his place in Austin Peay’s basketball legacy.