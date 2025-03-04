The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Governors’ Season Ends in Quarterfinals

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
March 4, 2025
Casey Crigger
LJ Thomas attempted a jump shot in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, Monday night at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University’s 2024-25 basketball season ended on Monday with a 90-64 loss to North Alabama in the Atlantic Sun Conference Quarterfinals at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama. Despite a strong start and a second-half rally, the Governors could not overcome North Alabama’s efficient shooting. 

The key difference in the game was North Alabama’s three-point shooting. The Lions hit 13 three-pointers, while the Governors made only six. North Alabama’s strong shooting from beyond the arc helped maintain their lead throughout the game.

North Alabama took control early, building a 27-17 lead following a 22-5 run. Although Austin Peay briefly cut the deficit to nine points in the first half, the Lions ended the period with a 13-4 run, holding a 48-30 lead at halftime. In the second half, North Alabama extended its lead to as many as 30 points, and while the Governors fought back with a 22-7 run, they couldn’t narrow the gap enough to threaten a comeback.

Austin Peay finished with 22 field goals on 55 attempts, including 6-for-20 from three-point range and 14-for-18 from the free-throw line. North Alabama shot 32-for-60 from the field, including 13 three-pointers, and made 13 free throws out of 25 attempts.

Austin Peay had some strong individual performances. LJ Thomas led the way with 11 points. The Governors broke their single-season three-pointer record for the second consecutive year, finishing with 280 made threes. Senior Isaac Haney completed his Austin Peay career with a 39.6% three-point shooting percentage, ranking seventh all-time in the program’s history. Freshman Tate McCubbin finished the season with 71 three-pointers, setting the record for the most by a freshman and the 15th most in a single season by a Governor.

With the 2024-25 season now in the books, Austin Peay will look to regroup and build for next year. Fans can stay updated on offseason news by following Governors basketball on X and Instagram: @GovsMBB.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Austin Peay State University senior guard Darius Dawson took a layup in Monday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to Lipscomb University 95-78 at F&M Bank Arena.
PHOTOS Govs clinch ASUN Tournament Spot With Win Over Queens
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, got the jump ball in Thursday night's game, where the men's basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.
McCubbin’s Big Second Half Powers Govs To 92-78 Victory Over Queens
One of the most pivotal places students use their meal plans is at The Food Hall at Austin Peay State University.
Hungry For Change: APSU Students Demand Better Meal Plan Options
APSU's Professional and Workforce Development Center is partnering with Ancora Training to offer a four-week CDL Class A tractor-trailer course.
Contributing To The Workforce: APSU Offers New CDL Training
As snow approaches, The All State talked to APSU's Interim Chief of Police, Kristie Winters, to give students precautionary advice in preparation for harsh weather.
Winter Storm Warning: Safety Precautions And How To Prepare
APSU's Community Belonging and Student Government Association are hosting the RISE Conference on Feb. 22 for students to engage and network with their peers and local leaders.
Students RISE To Their Potential—Upcoming 2025 Rise Conference