Governors’ Season Ends in Quarterfinals

Austin Peay State University’s 2024-25 basketball season ended on Monday with a 90-64 loss to North Alabama in the Atlantic Sun Conference Quarterfinals at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama. Despite a strong start and a second-half rally, the Governors could not overcome North Alabama’s efficient shooting.

The key difference in the game was North Alabama’s three-point shooting. The Lions hit 13 three-pointers, while the Governors made only six. North Alabama’s strong shooting from beyond the arc helped maintain their lead throughout the game.

North Alabama took control early, building a 27-17 lead following a 22-5 run. Although Austin Peay briefly cut the deficit to nine points in the first half, the Lions ended the period with a 13-4 run, holding a 48-30 lead at halftime. In the second half, North Alabama extended its lead to as many as 30 points, and while the Governors fought back with a 22-7 run, they couldn’t narrow the gap enough to threaten a comeback.

Austin Peay finished with 22 field goals on 55 attempts, including 6-for-20 from three-point range and 14-for-18 from the free-throw line. North Alabama shot 32-for-60 from the field, including 13 three-pointers, and made 13 free throws out of 25 attempts.

Austin Peay had some strong individual performances. LJ Thomas led the way with 11 points. The Governors broke their single-season three-pointer record for the second consecutive year, finishing with 280 made threes. Senior Isaac Haney completed his Austin Peay career with a 39.6% three-point shooting percentage, ranking seventh all-time in the program’s history. Freshman Tate McCubbin finished the season with 71 three-pointers, setting the record for the most by a freshman and the 15th most in a single season by a Governor.

With the 2024-25 season now in the books, Austin Peay will look to regroup and build for next year.