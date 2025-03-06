Annual Women’s Empowerment Month: What’s Happening At APSU

March is the time to celebrate women’s history. It was founded in 1981 and is now known as Women’s Empowerment Month. From March 5 to April 17, these events will highlight leadership and achievers.

These events include workshops, athletic and outdoor safety program celebrations, educational lectures and community-building activities.

Nacho Mama’s Leadership (today, March 5)

(today, March 5) Women’s Empowerment Weekend Softball Series (March 7-9)

(March 7-9) Internation Women’s Day Baseball Game (March 8)

(March 8) The Clothesline Project (March 19)

(March 19) The 4th Annual Women Veterans Summi t (March 29)

Furthermore, the following events provide key takeaways into women’s success and leadership on numerous grounds.

The Future of Education is Female (April 3)

(April 3) The Inspiring Women Coder (April 15)

(April 15) The Legends of Business Speaker Series (April 16)

The month’s celebration will conclude with the Lip Sync Battle on April 17.

Join us in encircling this opportunity to elevate, teach and embolden one another as we understand the contributions and abilities of women on all sides of life.