Governors Finish Strong, Defeat Bellarmine to End Regular Season

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team finished the regular season on a high note, rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat Bellarmine 72-63 on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville. The Governors (12-17, 7-11 ASUN) outscored the Knights 33-20 in the final frame.

The game saw 11 lead changes and five ties. Bellarmine held a narrow 25-23 lead at halftime and extended their advantage to seven in the third quarter. However, a buzzer-beating jumper by Jordan Boddie trimmed the deficit to four heading into the final period.

From there, the Governors took control. They opened the fourth quarter with a 10-3 run to take the lead and never looked back. Clutch free-throw shooting played a major role, as Austin Peay converted 19 of 20 attempts from the line in the final 10 minutes to secure the victory.

Anovia Sheals led the Govs with 16 points, hitting a career-high four three-pointers. Sa’Mya Wyatt dominated inside, recording a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double while also dishing out a team-high four assists. La’Nya Foster added 12 points, marking her 19th double-figure scoring game this season. Abby Carter also contributed 10 points.

Austin Peay’s depth played a key role, with the bench outscoring Bellarmine’s reserves 28-15. The Govs also controlled the paint with a 30-24 scoring advantage and capitalized on second-chance opportunities, outscoring the Knights 14-6.

With a strong finish to the regular season, Austin Peay now turns its attention to the ASUN Conference Championship. The Govs’ first-round matchup will be announced in the coming days.