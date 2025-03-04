The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Preview: Govs Heading To The ASUN Tournament

Briley Sword, Sports Writer
March 3, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University senior guard Darius Dawson took a layup in Monday night’s game, where the men’s basketball team lost to Lipscomb University 95-78 at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University men’s basketball has looked good in stretches this season, and with the end of the regular season approaching, they’re looking to set their sights on the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

When asked about what feelings arise with the team heading to the tournament, Coach Corey Gipson  said, “I’m glad I’m on this side with this team.”

The Governors finished their regular season with a record of 13-18, coming off a tough loss to the University of West Georgia. On Sunday, APSU, the No. 7 seed in the ASUN tournament knocked off University of North Florida 90-69. 

The Govs played North Florida earlier in the season in Florida and came back home with a 97-89 win. Anton Brookshire, Sai Witt and LJ Thomas had huge games that night, with all three scoring 20+ points. Brookshire led the trio with 25 points.

The ASUN gets one bid to March Madness, and it goes to the tournament winner. The Govs were just one game away from the big dance last season after making it all the way to the finals. After enduring a painful loss to Stetson in Florida, their dreams were shot down.

With that being said, the Govs are looking to make it back to the finals this year and punch their ticket to the dance to compete on the biggest stage in college basketball.

The neutral site game will be hosted tonight, March 3, in Florence, Alabama, home to the University of North Alabama Lions.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Austin Peay State University senior guard Isaac Haney shot a three in Monday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to Lipscomb University 95-78 at F&M Bank Arena.
Governors Drop Senior Night Matchup to Lipscomb
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, got the jump ball in Thursday night's game, where the men's basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.
McCubbin’s Big Second Half Powers Govs To 92-78 Victory Over Queens
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, shot a three in Thursday night's game, where the men's basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.
McCubbin’s 31 Points Not Enough As Austin Peay Falls To Bellarmine
Austin Peay State Univerity beat Stetson University Saturday afternoon 76-63 in F&M Bank Arena in a 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship rematch.
Govs Dominate 2024 ASUN Championship Rematch
Austin Peay State University junior guard, LJ Thomas, drove inside in Wednesday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to North Alabama 74-64 at F&M Bank Arena.
Governors Drop A Tough One In The Vault
Austin Peay State University outlasted Bellarmine University in an overtime thriller, winning 86-77. Sai Witt exploded for the Governors, dropping 25 points.
Overtime Thriller Takes Down The Knights On Greek Night
More in Sports
Freshman forward Sa'Mya Wyatt attempted a fading mid-range as the Govs were defeated by the West Georgia Wolves by a score of 58-52 on Feb. 27 at F&M Bank Arena.
Governors Finish Strong, Defeat Bellarmine to End Regular Season
Anovia Sheals drove into the lane as Austin Peay State University women's Basketball team defeated Queens University 66-57 at F&M Bank Arena on Feb. 20, 2025.
Lipscomb Edges APSU 66-64 In A Thrilling Conference Battle
Junior guard Anala Nelson set up an offensive play as the Austin Peay State University women's basketball team defeated Queens University 66-57 at F&M Bank Arena on Feb. 20.
Govs Clinch ASUN Tournament Spot With Win Over Queens
Austin Peay State University defeated Grand Canyon University 8-5 in the final game of the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Govs Baseball Remains Positive After Slow Start To Season
Austin Peay State University women's basketball faced off against Central Arkansas Saturday afternoon at the Farris Center.
Wyatt And Sheals Stand Out But Central Arkansas Finishes Strong
Austin Peay State University freshman guard, Anovia Sheals, scored a career-high 22 points in Wednesday's game, where the Govs lost 70-57 to West Georgia at the Coliseum Arena.
Sheals Shines But APSU Stumbles Against Wolves