Preview: Govs Heading To The ASUN Tournament

Austin Peay State University men’s basketball has looked good in stretches this season, and with the end of the regular season approaching, they’re looking to set their sights on the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

When asked about what feelings arise with the team heading to the tournament, Coach Corey Gipson said, “I’m glad I’m on this side with this team.”

The Governors finished their regular season with a record of 13-18, coming off a tough loss to the University of West Georgia. On Sunday, APSU, the No. 7 seed in the ASUN tournament knocked off University of North Florida 90-69.

The Govs played North Florida earlier in the season in Florida and came back home with a 97-89 win. Anton Brookshire, Sai Witt and LJ Thomas had huge games that night, with all three scoring 20+ points. Brookshire led the trio with 25 points.

The ASUN gets one bid to March Madness, and it goes to the tournament winner. The Govs were just one game away from the big dance last season after making it all the way to the finals. After enduring a painful loss to Stetson in Florida, their dreams were shot down.

With that being said, the Govs are looking to make it back to the finals this year and punch their ticket to the dance to compete on the biggest stage in college basketball.

The neutral site game will be hosted tonight, March 3, in Florence, Alabama, home to the University of North Alabama Lions.