Governors Drop Senior Night Matchup to Lipscomb

Austin Peay State University’s basketball team dropped a 95-78 decision to Lipscomb on Senior Night in Atlantic Sun Conference action Monday in F&M Bank Arena.

Isaac Haney led the Governors (13-17, 8-9 ASUN) with 24 points, including three three-pointers. LJ Thomas contributed 14 points, while Me’Kell Burries added 11 a season high for him. Hansel Enmanuel provided a solid defensive presence with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Despite strong performances in the paint and second-chance points, Austin Peay could not overcome Lipscomb’s scorching three-point shooting and near-perfect free-throw shooting. The Bisons hit 18 of 28 three-pointers and made 19 of 20 free throws.

Austin Peay finished the game with 40 points in the paint and 15 second-chance points, while their bench contributed 30 points. However, the disparity in three-point shooting and free throws ultimately sealed the Governors’ fate.

Lipscomb’s shooting allowed them to build a comfortable lead in the first half, and while Austin Peay fought back in the second, closing the gap to as few as 12 points, the Bisons responded with a 29-12 run to extend their advantage. The Governors made 6-of-7 field goals during a brief stretch, but they could not complete the comeback.

The loss leaves Austin Peay looking ahead to their final regular-season game against West Georgia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Carrollton, Georgia.