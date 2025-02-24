The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

Lipscomb Edges APSU 66-64 In A Thrilling Conference Battle

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
February 23, 2025
William West
Anovia Sheals drove into the lane as Austin Peay State University women’s Basketball team defeated Queens University 66-57 at F&M Bank Arena on Feb. 20, 2025.

Austin Peay State University’s women’s basketball team came up short in a nail-biting 66-64 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday at Allen Arena in Atlantic Sun Conference action.

The game was tightly contested, with both teams exchanging leads and ties throughout. Lipscomb’s three-point shooting proved to be the difference as they knocked down 10 threes, compared to the Govs’ seven. Austin Peay stayed within striking distance all game, with Anovia Sheals leading the charge, scoring 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Anala Nelson added a season-high 14 points and led the team with four assists, while Briana Rivera contributed nine points, including three key three-pointers.

After trailing by two at halftime, the Govs took a 55-52 lead into the fourth quarter, fueled by back-to-back threes from Rivera and a layup by Nelson. However, Lipscomb’s Claira McGowan hit crucial shots down the stretch, scoring the final two baskets to give the Bisons a 66-62 advantage with seconds remaining. Austin Peay fought to the end, with a jumper from Nelson bringing the game to 66-64, but couldn’t get the ball back in time.

The Govs had an advantage in points in the paint (30-28) and their bench contributed 26 points, compared to Lipscomb’s three, led by Abby Cater’s five. Sa’Mya Wyatt added seven rebounds to go with four points, while La’Nya Foster and Nariyah Simmons each had two blocks.

Austin Peay will look to bounce back in their next conference game on Thursday, Feb. 27, against West Georgia at F&M Bank Arena.

