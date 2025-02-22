Govs Baseball Remains Positive After Slow Start To Season

The Austin Peay State University baseball team kicked off their season in Arizona on Valentine’s Day in the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Governors saw many new faces playing all three teams for the first time in school history. The schools included the University of New Mexico, Seton Hall University and Grand Canyon University.

The Governors came out of the invitational with a record of 1-2 and added another loss on a short trip to Arizona State University, making them 1-3. The one win was against Grand Canyon University.

It’s safe to say the Govs are off to a slow start, but I wouldn’t count this team out, especially with a head coach like Roland Fanning. Coach Fanning is big on positivity, and it’s safe to say that’s the side these Govs are taking after this trip.

Before the season started, Fanning said, “You get a chance to feed the negative dog or the positive dog every day. Which one you feed will grow, and we choose to feed the positive side of life.”

The Governors were set to square off against Southeast Missouri State University this Wednesday for their home opener. However, after some good old-fashioned Tennessee weather, the field was covered in water and snow, so the game was postponed. They will open up at home today, Feb. 22, against Purdue University Fort Wayne.