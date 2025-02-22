McCubbin’s Big Second Half Powers Govs To 92-78 Victory Over Queens

Tate McCubbin scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, leading Austin Peay State University to a 92-78 victory over Queens in Atlantic Sun Conference action Thursday at Curry Arena.

After taking a 34-30 lead into halftime, the Govs faced a tight contest in the second half. McCubbin’s hot shooting sparked a 14-3 run, putting the Govs back in front. Despite several lead changes, Austin Peay took control in the final minutes, finishing with a 12-3 run to secure the 14-point victory.

McCubbin’s 25 points marked his fifth 20-point performance of the season and the first time he’s scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games in his collegiate career. LJ Thomas added 23 points, including a perfect 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, while Isaac Haney also had an impressive performance, scoring 16 points. Haney set the tone early with a key three-pointer. The Govs’ defense limited Queens to just three second-chance points in the second half, while Austin Peay capitalized on 19 points off turnovers.

With balanced contributions and McCubbin’s strong second-half performance, the Govs secured their fourth win in the last five games. Austin Peay will be back in action on Monday, Feb. 24, in F&M Bank Arena against Lipscomb for Senior Night. The Senior Night festivities will begin at approximately 5:45 p.m.