The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

McCubbin’s Big Second Half Powers Govs To 92-78 Victory Over Queens

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
February 21, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, got the jump ball in Thursday night’s game, where the men’s basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.

Tate McCubbin scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, leading Austin Peay State University to a 92-78 victory over Queens in Atlantic Sun Conference action Thursday at Curry Arena.

After taking a 34-30 lead into halftime, the Govs faced a tight contest in the second half. McCubbin’s hot shooting sparked a 14-3 run, putting the Govs back in front. Despite several lead changes, Austin Peay took control in the final minutes, finishing with a 12-3 run to secure the 14-point victory.

McCubbin’s 25 points marked his fifth 20-point performance of the season and the first time he’s scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games in his collegiate career. LJ Thomas added 23 points, including a perfect 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, while Isaac Haney also had an impressive performance, scoring 16 points. Haney set the tone early with a key three-pointer. The Govs’ defense limited Queens to just three second-chance points in the second half, while Austin Peay capitalized on 19 points off turnovers.

With balanced contributions and McCubbin’s strong second-half performance, the Govs secured their fourth win in the last five games. Austin Peay will be back in action on Monday, Feb. 24, in F&M Bank Arena against Lipscomb for Senior Night. The Senior Night festivities will begin at approximately 5:45 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, shot a three in Thursday night's game, where the men's basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.
McCubbin’s 31 Points Not Enough As Austin Peay Falls To Bellarmine
Austin Peay State Univerity beat Stetson University Saturday afternoon 76-63 in F&M Bank Arena in a 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship rematch.
Govs Dominate 2024 ASUN Championship Rematch
Austin Peay State University junior guard, LJ Thomas, drove inside in Wednesday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to North Alabama 74-64 at F&M Bank Arena.
Governors Drop A Tough One In The Vault
Austin Peay State University outlasted Bellarmine University in an overtime thriller, winning 86-77. Sai Witt exploded for the Governors, dropping 25 points.
Overtime Thriller Takes Down The Knights On Greek Night
Austin Peay State University outlasted the University of Central Arkansas. Isaac Haney played a big part in the 73-71 win for the Governors.
Governors Escape Conway With A Big Win
Austin Peay State University fell short to Lipscomb University Saturday Night 88-60. Isaac Haney put up 11 points and two rebounds in the effort.
Governors Lose A Tough One In Nashville
More in News
One of the most pivotal places students use their meal plans is at The Food Hall at Austin Peay State University.
Hungry For Change: APSU Students Demand Better Meal Plan Options
APSU's Professional and Workforce Development Center is partnering with Ancora Training to offer a four-week CDL Class A tractor-trailer course.
Contributing To The Workforce: APSU Offers New CDL Training
As snow approaches, The All State talked to APSU's Interim Chief of Police, Kristie Winters, to give students precautionary advice in preparation for harsh weather.
Winter Storm Warning: Safety Precautions And How To Prepare
APSU's Community Belonging and Student Government Association are hosting the RISE Conference on Feb. 22 for students to engage and network with their peers and local leaders.
Students RISE To Their Potential—Upcoming 2025 Rise Conference
One of Austin Peay State University's Dance Team choreographers was offered the opportunity to dance in last Sunday's Super Bowl half-time performance with Kendrick Lamar.
APSU Dance Team Choreographer Shines In Super Bowl Half Time Performance
Austin Peay State University student and staff writer Isabella Morman stood in front of the Mississippi State University sign to celebrate her time at the Southeast Journalism Conference hosted from Friday, Jan. 31 to Sunday, Feb. 2.
Learning, Writing, Excelling: Govs Go To SEJC
More in Sports
Junior guard Anala Nelson set up an offensive play as the Austin Peay State University women's basketball team defeated Queens University 66-57 at F&M Bank Arena on Feb. 20.
Govs Clinch ASUN Tournament Spot With Win Over Queens
Austin Peay State University women's basketball faced off against Central Arkansas Saturday afternoon at the Farris Center.
Wyatt And Sheals Stand Out But Central Arkansas Finishes Strong
Austin Peay State University freshman guard, Anovia Sheals, scored a career-high 22 points in Wednesday's game, where the Govs lost 70-57 to West Georgia at the Coliseum Arena.
Sheals Shines But APSU Stumbles Against Wolves
Austin Peay State University freshman guard, Anovia Sheals, scored a career-high 22 points in Wednesday's game, where the Govs lost 70-57 to West Georgia at the Coliseum Arena.
The Lady Govs Fight Hard But Fall Short Against Lipscomb
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
Sa'Mya Wyatt, APSU's freshman forward, scored 11 points in Thursday's game against Queens University of Charlotte Royal.
APSU Women's Basketball Struggle To Overthrow Queens