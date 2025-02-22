Govs Clinch ASUN Tournament Spot With Win Over Queens

Austin Peay State University’s women’s basketball team secured a 66-57 win over Queens Thursday night in F&M Bank Arena, clinching their spot in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

The Govs took control early, building a 9-3 lead in the first three minutes. Despite a late push from Queens, Austin Peay ended the first quarter up 19-15. In the second half, the Govs extended their lead to as much as 11, and although Queens closed the gap to five late in the game, Austin Peay held on to secure the victory.

Rebounding was a key factor, with the Govs out-rebounding the Royals 36-24, including 30 defensive boards. Austin Peay also capitalized on turnovers, scoring 12 points off Queens’ mistakes.

La’Nya Foster led the charge with 19 points and 11 rebounds, matching her career-high for boards. Anala Nelson contributed a season-high 13 points and dished out four assists, marking her 250th career assist. Anovia Sheals added 11 points, her 13th game in double figures this season, while Sa’Mya Wyatt recorded nine points and blocked three shots. Abby Cater and Nariyah Simmons each grabbed two steals, helping the Govs maintain pressure throughout the game.

With the win, the Govs have locked in their place for the ASUN Tournament, continuing their season. Austin Peay will return to action tonight, Saturday, Feb. 22, against the Lipscomb Bisons in Allen Arena.