The All State
The All State
McCubbin’s 31 Points Not Enough As Austin Peay Falls To Bellarmine

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
February 19, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University freshman forward, Tate Mccubin, shot a three in Thursday night’s game, where the men’s basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-60 at F&M Bank Arena.

Freshman Tate McCubbin scored a game-high 31 points, but Austin Peay State University couldn’t slow down Bellarmine’s offense in a 94-68 loss Tuesday night at Knights Hall.

McCubbin hit six three-pointers in his second 30-point game of the season, but Bellarmine (62.1% shooting) took control early with a 24-3 first-half run. The Knights dominated inside with 50 points in the paint and 22 fast-break points, leading by 31 at halftime.

Austin Peay (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) made 11 three-pointers, pushing its season total to 239—fourth-most in program history—but struggled inside, scoring just 18 points in the paint. LJ Thomas led the team with seven assists, while McCubbin scored 14 of APSU’s final 18 points.

The Governors close their road trip Thursday, Feb. 20 at Queens before returning home for Senior Day against Lipscomb on Monday, Feb.24. 

Austin Peay State Univerity beat Stetson University Saturday afternoon 76-63 in F&M Bank Arena in a 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship rematch.
Austin Peay State University junior guard, LJ Thomas, drove inside in Wednesday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to North Alabama 74-64 at F&M Bank Arena.
Austin Peay State University outlasted Bellarmine University in an overtime thriller, winning 86-77. Sai Witt exploded for the Governors, dropping 25 points.
Austin Peay State University outlasted the University of Central Arkansas. Isaac Haney played a big part in the 73-71 win for the Governors.
Austin Peay State University fell short to Lipscomb University Saturday Night 88-60. Isaac Haney put up 11 points and two rebounds in the effort.
Govs Take A Loss In Rocky Top
Austin Peay State University women's basketball faced off against Central Arkansas Saturday afternoon at the Farris Center.
Austin Peay State University freshman guard, Anovia Sheals, scored a career-high 22 points in Wednesday's game, where the Govs lost 70-57 to West Georgia at the Coliseum Arena.
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
Sa'Mya Wyatt, APSU's freshman forward, scored 11 points in Thursday's game against Queens University of Charlotte Royal.
Nashville submitted a bid for a WNBA team to be branded in honor of University of Tennessee women's basketball legend Pat Summitt.
