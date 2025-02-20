McCubbin’s 31 Points Not Enough As Austin Peay Falls To Bellarmine

Freshman Tate McCubbin scored a game-high 31 points, but Austin Peay State University couldn’t slow down Bellarmine’s offense in a 94-68 loss Tuesday night at Knights Hall.

McCubbin hit six three-pointers in his second 30-point game of the season, but Bellarmine (62.1% shooting) took control early with a 24-3 first-half run. The Knights dominated inside with 50 points in the paint and 22 fast-break points, leading by 31 at halftime.

Austin Peay (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) made 11 three-pointers, pushing its season total to 239—fourth-most in program history—but struggled inside, scoring just 18 points in the paint. LJ Thomas led the team with seven assists, while McCubbin scored 14 of APSU’s final 18 points.

The Governors close their road trip Thursday, Feb. 20 at Queens before returning home for Senior Day against Lipscomb on Monday, Feb.24.