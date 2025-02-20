Winter Storm Warning: Safety Precautions And How To Prepare

Throughout this weekend, Feb. 15-16, Clarksville experienced a series of storms that caused lots of flooding. During the rest of this coming week, temperatures will continue to drop, leading to expected snow and winter storm warnings for today, Tuesday, Feb. 18, and tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb.19.

The weather will affect students on and off Austin Peay State University campus. APSU’s Interim Chief, Kristie Winters, listed safety precautions for students to take:

Stay Informed – Monitor APSU alerts, local news and weather updates for the latest conditions and potential closures. Make sure the Rave Guardian App is downloaded on your cell for campus updates. Plan Ahead – If severe weather is expected, ensure you have essential supplies such as food, water, flashlights and warm clothing in case of power outages or travel disruptions. Limit Travel – If roads are hazardous, avoid unnecessary travel. If you must drive, do so cautiously and allow extra time. Dress Appropriately – If venturing outside, wear layered, weather-appropriate clothing to protect against the cold and potentially icy conditions. Check on Friends & Neighbors – If you live off-campus, check in on roommates or neighbors who may need assistance.

“As the list above is adjusted based on if a student lives on campus or off campus, safety remains a priority regardless of whether APSU is open or closed,” said Winters. She included advice for students on and off campus for if any emergencies occur:

On Campus: Be aware of any emergency shelter locations, avoid walking in icy areas and follow university alerts. Contact our dispatch at 931-221-7786 if you need assistance.

Off-Campus : Ensure your home is winter-ready, keep emergency contacts handy and charge electronic devices in case of power outages. In case of emergencies outside of campus, call 911.

Because of students’ abilities to get to campus and arrive to classes, “APSU follows a structured plan to ensure campus safety,” Winters said while including their plan:

Monitoring weather conditions closely and coordinating with local emergency services.

Treating roads, sidewalks and parking lots as needed to prevent ice accumulation.

Communicating closures or schedule adjustments through APSU Alert, email and official social media channels.

After sharing safety precautions, advice for students and APSU’s preparation for the weather, Winters said, “The safety of our students, faculty and staff is always our top priority, and we encourage everyone to take necessary precautions.”

It is important for students to monitor the incoming weather, use their best judgment when needing to come to classes and communicate with professors about their situation.





