Contributing To The Workforce: APSU Offers New CDL Training

For those looking to get their professional CDL certification, Austin Peay State University is now partnering with Ancora Training to allow those interested to take a four-week CDL Class A tractor-trailer course.

This course will give participants a chance to collaborate with Ancora instructors to learn important road and safety laws and gain hands-on experience with inspection and maintenance while, of course, driving tractor-trailers as well.

Why Get A CDL Certification?

According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), “The trucking industry faces myriad issues associated with recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining its workforce—not the least of which is a shortage of qualified drivers that reached 78,800 in 2022.”

Because of this shortage and high demand, many companies are offering extensive benefits, including sign-on bonuses, paid vacation time, insurance packages, 401(k) plans and more.

We currently live in an e-commerce economy, meaning there will always be goods in need of transportation—ensuring job security for those who need it. ATA’s Trucking Trend reports that trucks moved more than 11 billion tons of freight in 2023.

More About The Course

Not only is Austin Peay opening a new career path for learners, but with this, they are contributing to trucking workforce growth—a path that offers high-quality training.

“Once the program is up and running, we plan to have 10-12 new drivers a month complete the program. We will be offering training days, evenings and weekends. The classroom portion of the training will occur here on campus and the driving portion will happen nearby,” said Jeffrey Walton, director of APSU’s Professional and Workforce Development Center.

The course will take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., costing $5,125.

Registration opened earlier this month. Anyone interested in this course should email the Professional and Workforce Development Center at APSU or call 931-221-7816.

“Hopefully, by spring of this year, we will see semi-trucks and trailers rolling around town sporting the AP logo,” said Walton.