Students RISE To Their Potential—Upcoming 2025 Rise Conference

Anabelle Coker
February 18, 2025
The All State File Photo
APSU’s Community Belonging and Student Government Association are hosting the RISE Conference on Feb. 22 for students to engage and network with their peers and local leaders.

Austin Peay State University’s Community Belonging and co-host Student Government Association (SGA) are dedicating this weekend to enhancing students’ professional journey with the RISE Conference.

The conference will provide extensive networking opportunities for students to connect not only with their peers and faculty but also with inspirational leaders in the community.

“I am most excited to see how engaged the students are with our presenters because we have a lot of good people coming to speak,” said SGA Vice President Madison Mosley.

One of the RISE speakers includes digital marketing professional Tiff Perkins, who specializes in maximizing business brand awareness with over 12 years of experience under her belt. She is also the founder of Black Clarksville, an organization dedicated to supporting and promoting black-owned businesses through special events and local collaboration.

Perkins will lead an interactive workshop that will help students learn the ins and outs of personal branding and how to effectively market themselves in today’s extremely competitive digital world.

Registration for the event is now closed, but those who have reserved their spot will meet at 416 College St. on Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of learning, networking and even free professional headshots.

For those who are interested but missed the deadline, keep an eye out for more events like these.

“I am so excited about hosting this and can’t wait to do more of this in the future,” said Mosley.

