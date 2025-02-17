Govs Dominate 2024 ASUN Championship Rematch

Austin Peay State University faced off against Stetson University Saturday afternoon in a 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship rematch in F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors dominated the hat matchup, winning 76-63 and making a convincing point that the top hat is the superior hat. This also takes the winning streak from two to three games for the Governors.

The Governors dominated most of the first half by forcing multiple scoring droughts for the Hatters. The Govs came out and hit multiple shots beyond the three-point line, looking great early on. However, the Hatters found an answer for the Govs rampage and went into the half with a score of 38-31 with the Govs in front.

Coming out of the second half, the Hatters tried to keep it close and came out playing well. However, the Governors refused to take their foot off the pedal and ultimately won.

After the win, coach Corey Gipson said, “Right now, our guys are climbing the hill because they’re consistently putting together uphill habits. I’m really impressed with how they’re holding each other accountable in regards to uphill habits.”

Four Governors carried the load, with all four hitting the double-digit scoring mark. The group includes LJ Thomas, who recorded 22 points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds; Isaac Haney had 18 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals; Sai Witt scored 15 points, five rebounds, two blocks and an assist, while Quan Lax had 10 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds.

Jamie Phillips Jr. had a great day for the Hatters, scoring 26 points, five rebounds and a steal.

The Governors look to keep the winning streak rolling in tomorrow’s game, Feb. 18, against Bellarmine University in Knights Hall.