Wyatt And Sheals Stand Out But Central Arkansas Finishes Strong

Despite strong performances from freshmen Sa’Mya Wyatt and Anovia Sheals, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team fell 77-67 to Central Arkansas in an Atlantic Sun Conference matchup on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Farris Center.

Wyatt led the way for the Governors (10-15, 5-9 ASUN) with 24 points, just two shy of her career-high 26 set earlier this season at Indiana State. Sheals added 19 points as the duo combined for 43 of the team’s 67 points. However, Austin Peay’s efforts were hampered by turnovers, as they were outscored 23-11 off giveaways.

The game remained tight throughout, with Austin Peay holding a narrow 34-32 lead at halftime. Central Arkansas came out strong in the second half, extending their lead after holding the Govs scoreless for over three minutes in the third quarter. The Governors made a late push, tying the game at 60 with 7:50 left, but Central Arkansas responded with a decisive run, hitting 10 free throws in the final three minutes to secure the 77-67 victory.

While Austin Peay had solid contributions from their starters, including La’Nya Foster’s seven rebounds and Anala Nelson’s five assists, they struggled with second-chance opportunities, as Central Arkansas outscored the Govs in the paint, 42-36, and held a 12-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Despite the loss, Austin Peay’s bench outscored Central Arkansas’ 25-9.

Austin Peay will look to bounce back when they return home to F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20, facing off against Queens University at 6 p.m.