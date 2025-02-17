APSU Dance Team Choreographer Shines In Super Bowl Half Time Performance

Twenty-five-year-old, two-time published author, non-profit founder and one of Austin Peay State University’s dance team choreographers, Kyrstin Young, made her way to New Orleans to shine in last Sunday’s Super Bowl half-time performance by Kendrick Lamar.

Young, a 2021 Austin Peay graduate and four-year dance team alumna, has been dancing since she was two years old. She began professionally dancing at the young age of 14 and has since booked jobs for celebrities like Coco Jones, Da Baby, Jelly Roll, Breland and now Kendrick Lamar.

It was after the in-person half-time performance auditions had already been held that Young had heard from a close friend about the limited spots left. Hearing this, she was able to quickly submit a video audition, leading her to land the role.

“I found out I booked it while I was on vacation in Las Vegas, but I didn’t tell anybody because I couldn’t believe it. After signing my contract and my NDA, [non-disclosure agreement], I knew it was real. I had to be in New Orleans two weeks later,” said Young.

The following weeks leading up to the big day consisted of eight to 10-hour days of rehearsals with a range of 30 to 110 dancers, many of which soon became like family to her.

“I met so many cool people and made so many new connections. It was truly an experience of a lifetime,” said Young.

Highlighting a few of her other accomplishments, Young has also written two books: “Seven Paths, One Destination,” a book consisting of powerful memoirs from seven different authors and “Kreate You by Kyrstin Young,” an interactive self-reflection book.

Among one of her most recent accomplishments is her creation of Kreate You, a non-profit foundation that is dedicated to providing aspiring professionals of all ages with opportunities of success.

“I believe quality is important, and under Kreate You, we strive to offer opportunities that will excel our students forward in their careers,” said Young.

Despite having performed at one of the most famous annual events in the United States, the Super Bowl LIX, Young does not plan to stop there with her dreams. A few of her future goals include booking a world tour or even a movie. However, Young’s number one goal is to continue believing in herself.

“I hope to inspire all the little girls who look like me to never lose hope because there’s room for us in all the rooms we desire to be in,” said Young.