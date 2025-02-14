The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
The Student News Site of Austin Peay State University

The All State
Categories:

Sheals Shines But APSU Stumbles Against Wolves

Maraya Fulton, Sports Writer
February 13, 2025
Jerome Knight
Austin Peay State University freshman guard, Anovia Sheals, scored a career-high 22 points in Wednesday’s game, where the Govs lost 70-57 to West Georgia at the Coliseum Arena.

Despite a career-high 22 points from freshman Anovia Sheals, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team came up short in a 70-57 loss to West Georgia on Wednesday at the Coliseum Arena. 

The Governors (10-14, 4-7 ASUN) showed early promise, leading 16-12 after the first quarter. However, West Georgia (12-12, 7-4 ASUN) flipped the script in the second, going on a 9-0 run to seize control. By halftime, the Wolves had built a 39-31 lead. 

Austin Peay fought back in the second half, cutting a 14-point deficit to just three at 59-56 with 8:45 left in the game. But the Govs were unable to find their rhythm offensively, going scoreless for nearly seven minutes, allowing West Georgia to extend their lead to 12 and close out the game with a victory. 

Sheals delivered an outstanding performance, leading her team with a career-high 22 points, her most since scoring 21 against Murray State on Dec. 7. La’Nya Foster added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Austin Peay’s bench chipped in with an impressive 28 points. The Govs also recorded 11 steals in the matchup.

The game was heavily influenced by rebounding, where West Georgia held a 35-25 advantage. Despite outscoring the Wolves 24-9 off turnovers and 46-36 in the paint, the Govs couldn’t overcome the rebounding disparity. West Georgia’s Destiny Jones contributed 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. 

Though the loss stings, the Govs’ fight in the second half gives them something to build on as they head into their next matchup. The Govs will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 15, against Central Arkansas in the Farris Center.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Austin Peay State University freshman guard, Anovia Sheals, scored a career-high 22 points in Wednesday's game, where the Govs lost 70-57 to West Georgia at the Coliseum Arena.
The Lady Govs Fight Hard But Fall Short Against Lipscomb
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
The Eagles Will Win On Sunday, Here's Why
Sa'Mya Wyatt, APSU's freshman forward, scored 11 points in Thursday's game against Queens University of Charlotte Royal.
APSU Women's Basketball Struggle To Overthrow Queens
Austin Peay State University junior guard, LJ Thomas, drove inside in Wednesday night's game, where the men's basketball team lost to North Alabama 74-64 at F&M Bank Arena.
Governors Drop A Tough One In The Vault
Nashville submitted a bid for a WNBA team to be branded in honor of University of Tennessee women's basketball legend Pat Summitt.
Honoring Pat Summit's Legacy: Possible WNBA Team Coming To Nashville
La'Nya Foster, the team's sophomore guard, led the Governors with 13 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's game against Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU).
Women's Basketball Goes Scoreless In Third Quarter Of ASUN Showdown
More in Women's Basketball
Austin Peay State University women's basketball team lost 79-63 to Stetson University on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Edmonds Center.
APSU's Women’s Basketball Drops Road Game To Stetson
Austin Peay State University freshman forward Sa'Mya Wyatt shot a free throw in Saturday's game, where the women's team lost to Jacksonville 65-61 at the F&M Bank Arena.
APSU's Women's Basketball Falls Short
Double Victory In ASUN Conference Basketball Opener
Double Victory In ASUN Conference Basketball Opener
Women's Basketball Goes Into 2024 With A Victory Against Miami OH. Men's Fall To Memphis
Women's Basketball Goes Into 2024 With A Victory Against Miami OH. Men's Fall To Memphis
Nelson Leads Govs To 68-63 SEC Win Against Kentucky
Nelson Leads Govs To 68-63 SEC Win Against Kentucky
APSU Basketball Opens Season With Double Header at F&M Bank Arena
APSU Basketball Opens Season With Double Header at F&M Bank Arena