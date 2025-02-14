Sheals Shines But APSU Stumbles Against Wolves

Despite a career-high 22 points from freshman Anovia Sheals, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team came up short in a 70-57 loss to West Georgia on Wednesday at the Coliseum Arena.

The Governors (10-14, 4-7 ASUN) showed early promise, leading 16-12 after the first quarter. However, West Georgia (12-12, 7-4 ASUN) flipped the script in the second, going on a 9-0 run to seize control. By halftime, the Wolves had built a 39-31 lead.

Austin Peay fought back in the second half, cutting a 14-point deficit to just three at 59-56 with 8:45 left in the game. But the Govs were unable to find their rhythm offensively, going scoreless for nearly seven minutes, allowing West Georgia to extend their lead to 12 and close out the game with a victory.

Sheals delivered an outstanding performance, leading her team with a career-high 22 points, her most since scoring 21 against Murray State on Dec. 7. La’Nya Foster added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Austin Peay’s bench chipped in with an impressive 28 points. The Govs also recorded 11 steals in the matchup.

The game was heavily influenced by rebounding, where West Georgia held a 35-25 advantage. Despite outscoring the Wolves 24-9 off turnovers and 46-36 in the paint, the Govs couldn’t overcome the rebounding disparity. West Georgia’s Destiny Jones contributed 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Though the loss stings, the Govs’ fight in the second half gives them something to build on as they head into their next matchup. The Govs will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 15, against Central Arkansas in the Farris Center.