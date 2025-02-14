The Top Five Best Commercials of Super Bowl LIX

Every year, football fans unite around one of the most recognizable sporting events of the year: the Super Bowl.

This year’s lineup brought the Philadelphia Eagles against two-time champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. No matter which side you were rooting for or if you didn’t really care about the game itself, there was something for everyone. Some people enjoy the game, some people come for the half-time show, which was presented by Kendrick Lamar this year and some people come for the commercials.

If the Super Bowl is known for anything beyond football, it’s known for its commercials. Companies pay outrageous prices just to get their advertisement on the screen for one Sunday of the year. With this being the case, companies put a lot of stock in the commercials they air for the event, resulting in some of the most entertaining and recognizable commercials in history.

This year’s most memorable commercials included:

which showed a variety of bearded celebrities with their mustaches being ripped off by flying away as a callback to Mr. Pringles’ own mustache. Bud Light’s “Cul-de-sac Party” showed celebrities such as Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning firing beer cans all over a suburban neighborhood.

which was honestly just concerning with lots of visuals of tongues in a half-time-show-esque performance. Tubi’s “Cowboy Head “showed a lot of people with cowboy hat-shaped heads living their daily lives, but there was no real connection to Tubi until the logo showed at the end of the commercial.

Admittedly, not all of these commercials made a lot of sense. Then again, the Super Bowl is how we got Mountain Dew’s “Puppy Monkey Baby” commercial, too. That was memorable, but it also did not make much sense.