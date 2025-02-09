The Lady Govs Fight Hard But Fall Short Against Lipscomb

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team suffered a tough loss to Lipscomb on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena.

Lipscomb jumped out to an early 10-point lead, and despite a late push by the Governors, they trailed 30-21 at halftime. The Govs fought back in the third quarter, with Sa’Mya Wyatt and La’Nya Foster leading the charge. However, Lipscomb held on to its lead heading into the final period.

In the closing minutes, Lipscomb extended its advantage to 11, but the Govs responded with an 8-2 run, cutting the deficit to just four points at 63-59. Unfortunately, Lipscomb sealed the victory with a free throw, clinching the win 65-59.

Wyatt led the Govs with 18 points, marking her 19th game with double-digit scoring. Foster and Anovia Sheals also contributed 11 points each, with Foster knocking down three 3-pointers. Sheals grabbed eight rebounds in the effort. The Govs’ bench stepped up with 17 points, and Austin Peay outscored Lipscomb in both points in the paint and fast break points.

The Govs will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 12, when they take on the West Georgia Wolves at The Coliseum Arena.