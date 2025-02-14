Parking Frustrations: APSU Says Solutions On The Way

Finding a parking space at Austin Peay State University’s campus can feel a lot like hitting the jackpot in a lottery.

“Everyone wants close parking,” said Rasheda Clevenger of the parking office at Austin Peay as she acknowledged the recent questions regarding parking.

“There is a finite amount of parking, especially in the center of campus,” said Clevenger. However, the university said it is working to alleviate this issue.

Students expressed their concerns regarding parking to The All State, sharing their struggles and how it impacts their academic life on campus.

“The parking made me less likely to attend in-person classes. As a commuter with an hour drive, the extra time trying to get to class is nerve-wracking. I don’t mind parking in Lot 4 and walking, but for early or late classes, it can feel a bit unsafe to walk with no streetlights or security,” said twenty-three-year-old senior and agriculture major Carolina Hudson.

While acknowledging the number of spots, the parking office aimed to highlight and persuade drivers to park in the outer lots as well as take advantage of the Peay Pickup.

“All parking on campus is within a half-mile of the University Center,” said Clevenger. “The Peay Pickup serves every outer parking lot, and the buses can complete a circuit in under eight minutes.”

However, that is not enough to satisfy some, as Meagan Litchfield expressed her concerns regarding accessibility for her as a disabled student.

“After the nursing building replaced one of the few student options for parking, it now takes a minimum of 15 minutes of walking to get to any class. I’m disabled—not enough for a wheelchair or ADA. This is exhausting and prevents me from being able to get to class and be motivated to put in effort in studies because I cannot get to class and have energy in the same day,” said Litchfield.

The balance of the needs of students, faculty and staff is a delicate matter. The university’s parking committee, with representation from the three groups, all play into the choices made about parking. Years ago, the committee suggested implementing overflow parking, which allows anyone with a university permit to park in outer areas, regardless of where people are zoned.

Looking ahead, APSU has a master plan in place which was placed in 2023/2024, to guide long-term solutions to the problem. As the university grows, especially in the central area, the focus will be on increasing and improving parking in the perimeters of campus.

Transportation options will also increase. A parking garage is in the works of ideas. However, the significant cost would range between $21,000 and $30,000 per parking space with maintenance that could cost up to $700 per space.